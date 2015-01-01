पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:बर्थडे पर युवक को दिनभर मिलती रही लंबी उम्र की दुआएं, रात पौने 12 बजे बस की टक्कर से हुई मौत

जयपुर
जन्मदिन पर दिनभर लंबी उम्र की दुआएं मिली। लेकिन चंद घंटों की खुशियों के बाद ही देर रात बस की चपेट में आने से 20 वर्षीय रितेश सिंह की जान चली गई।
  • अजमेर रोड पर सोढाला तिराहे पर हुआ हादसा, मृतक के दो साथी गंभीर घायल
  • परिजनों के मुताबिक-देर रात पेट में दर्द होने पर युवक को दिखाकर लौट रहे थे दोस्त

शहर में अजमेर रोड पर सोढाला तिराहे पर बीती देर रात को बर्थडे पर दोस्तों के साथ बाइक से घर लौट रहे युवक की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। वहीं, उसके दोनों दोस्त गंभीर घायल हो गए। उन्हें एसएमएस अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां एक घायल आईसीयू में भर्ती है। यह हादसा तेज रफ्तार वीडियोकोच बस के चालक की लापरवाही से होना बताया जा रहा है।

हादसे के दिन ही मृतक युवक का बर्थडे होने से उसे दिनभर लंबी उम्र होने की शुभकामनाएं मिलती रहीं। लेकिन कोई नहीं जानता था कि चंद घंटों बाद ही युवक दुनियां को अलविदा कह जाएगा। पुलिस ने बुधवार को मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

सोढाला तिराहे पर बिखरा खून, जहां मंगलवार देर रात को बस की चपेट में रितेश सिंह की मौत हो गई।
पिता ने कहा- रात को पेट में दर्द हुआ तब दोस्त डॉक्टर को दिखाने की कहकर गए थे

एएसआई वीर सिंह के मुताबिक हादसे में रितेश सिंह उर्फ बिट्‌टू (20) की मौत हो गई। वह अपने नाना के पास राकड़ी सोढाला स्थित गोविंदपुरी कॉलोनी में रहता था। वहीं, हादसे में घायल उमर कुरैशी व सूरज शर्मा भी साेढाला के रहने वाले है। रितेश के पिता बजरंग सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि 24 नवंबर को रितेश का जन्मदिन था। दिनभर उसे सोशल मीडिया पर बर्थडे विशेज मिल रही थी। लेकिन, रात को रितेश के पेट में दर्द हो गया।

तब उसका दोस्त उमर कुरैशी अपनी बाइक लेकर आया। वह अपने दोस्त सूरज शर्मा के साथ उसे डॉक्टर को दिखाने की बात कहकर साथ ले गए। रात पौने 12 बजे वे तीनों बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे। वे सोढाला तिराहे पर पहुंचे। यहां से संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल की तरफ जाने वाले रास्ते पर घूमने लगे। तभी एक बस ने चौराहे पर बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे रितेश सिंह की मौत हो गई। वहीं तीनों दोस्त लहूलुहान हालत में गिर पड़े। राहगीरों की सूचना पर पुलिस ने उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद बस ने ट्रेफिक सिग्नल तोड़ा

वहीं, बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद तेज रफ्तार बस ने वहां लगे ट्रेफिक सिग्नल पोल को भी तोड़ दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि बस की टक्कर से दो कारें भी क्षतिग्रस्त हुई। सड़क दुर्घटना थाना दक्षिण पुलिस ने बस को जब्त कर लिया है। यह एक निजी ट्रेवल कंपनी की बस थी, जो कि दिल्ली से अहमदाबाद जा रही थी। हादसे का पता चलने पर रितेश के घर में कोहराम मच गया। सोशल मीडिया पर उसे बर्थडे विश करने वाले साथी उसको श्रद्धांजलि देने लगे।

