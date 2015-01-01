पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:गहलोत कैबिनेट में फेरबदल के लिए नेताओं को अब नए साल तक करना होगा इंतजार

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान प्रभारी अजय माकन
  • पंचायत और निकाय चुनावों में गुटबाजी से बचने के लिए ऐसा कर रही है कांग्रेस
  • पंचायत समिति चुनावों के लिए कांग्रेस और भाजपा अपने-अपने अंदाज में रणनीति बनाने में जुटी

राजस्थान कांग्रेस सरकार और संगठन में फेरबदल की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे नेताओं की बेचैनी बढ़ती जा रही है। न तो सरकार में फेरबदल को लेकर कोई हलचल है और न ही राजनैतिक नियुक्ति व संगठन के विस्तार की कोई उम्मीद नजर आ रही है। सियासी जानकारों का कहना है कि ईनाम के इंतजार बैठे कांग्रेस नेताओं का इंतजार अभी लंबा होने वाला है।

प्रदेश में सचिन पायलट गुट की बगावत से उपजे सियासी संकट के खत्म होने के बाद यह उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि गहलोत खेमें के कुछ नजदीकी विधायकों को इस साल सरकार में शामिल किया जाएगा। जिन्हें मंत्रिमंडल में जगह नहीं मिल सकेगी उन्हें राजनैतिक नियुक्तियों में एडजेस्ट किया जाएगा।

लेकिन राजनैतिक स्तर पर अब तक जो थोड़ी बहुत नियुक्तियां हुई हैं उनमें भी ब्यूरोक्रेसी ही हावी रही है। अब प्रदेश में जिला परिषद व पंचायत चुनावों की मुनादी पिट गई है ऐसे में चुनाव खत्म होने तक सरकार में किसी भी तरह के बदलाव की कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची है।

माकन इस सप्ताह जयपुर आ सकते हैं
इधर राजस्थान प्रभारी अजय माकन इस सप्ताह या अगले सप्ताह की शुरुआत में प्रदेश के दौरे पर आ सकते हैं। माकन के दौरे का यहां लंबे समय से इंतजार किया जा रहा है क्योंकि कांग्रेसी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को उम्मीद है कि इस दौरे के बाद कम से कम संगठन के स्तर पर अटकी हुई नियुक्तियों की राह खुल सकती है।

माकन को यहां सभी संभागों के लिए फीडबैक कार्यक्रम पूरा करना है। अब तक सिर्फ जयपुर और अजमेर संभाग के ही फीडबैक दौरे पूरे हो सके हैं। ऐसे में जब तक शेष बचे सभी संभागों का फीडबैक पूरा नहीं हो जाता तब तक संगठन में नई नियुक्तियां होने की संभावना कम ही है।

