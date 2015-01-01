पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:आज अलवर से दिल्ली चलो मार्च, कल अन्नदाता भूखे रहेंगे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बेनीवाल ने कहा- अब देश का किसान जाग चुका है। इसके बाद किसानों ने दिल्ली की तरफ कूच किया
  • राजस्थान में आंदोलनकारियों ने जयपुर जिले का मनोहरपुर टोल फ्री करवाया
  • किसान रविवार सुबह 11 बजे अलवर के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शुरू करेंगे

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों ने शनिवार को अपना आंदोलन तेज कर दिया। पंजाब, हरियाणा, और पश्चिमी उत्तरप्रदेश के कुछ टोल प्लाजा को आंदोलनकारियों ने फ्री कर दिया। राजस्थान में भी आंदोलनकारियों ने जयपुर जिले का मनोहरपुर टोल फ्री करवाया। शुक्रवार की घोषणा के मुताबिक किसानों ने शनिवार को धरना दिया और टोल नहीं वसूलने दिया। हालांकि, दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की योजना रविवार तक टाल दी गई, लेकिन किसान रविवार सुबह 11 बजे अलवर के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शुरू करेंगे।

इससे पहले आरएलपी संयोजक और नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश के कई किसानों ने कोटपूतली में सभा की। बेनीवाल ने कहा- अब देश का किसान जाग चुका है। इसके बाद किसानों ने दिल्ली की तरफ कूच किया। हालांकि, शाहजहांपुर में वे रुक गए। यहां से रविवार को कूच किया जाएगा। सिंघु बॉर्डर से संयुक्त किसान आंदोलन के नेता कमल प्रीत सिंह पन्नू ने कहा कि शाहजहांपुर से जयपुर-दिल्ली वाला जो रोड है, उसे रोकने के लिए हजारों की संख्या में किसान ट्रैक्टर मार्च करेंगे। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि वे सरकार से बातचीत के लिए तैयार हैं, लेकिन पहले तीनों कानून वापस लें। पश्चिमी यूपी में किसान आंदोलन रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है।
कल देशभर के जिला मुख्यालयों पर धरना

किसान नेताओं ने ऐलान किया कि 14 दिसंबर को किसान देशभर में जिला मुख्यालयों पर धरना देंगे और सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक भूख हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। हरियाणा के किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने मंच से एेलान किया कि 19 दिसंबर गुरु तेग बहादुर के शहीदी दिवस से किसान आमरण अनशन पर बैठेंगे। एनडीए के सहयोगी दल राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के अध्यक्ष और सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल काेटपूतली में किसानाें के धरनास्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने दिल्ली बॉर्डर की तरफ कूच करने का ऐलान किया है।

यूपी बॉर्डर का हाल भी शनिवार को सिंघु और टीकरी बॉर्डर जैसा दिखने लगा। किसानों के लिए टेंट लगाए जा रहे हैं, मोबाइल शौचालय और भंडारे शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों में भरकर रजाई-कंबल ला रहे हैं। बागपत, मेरठ, गाजियाबाद, मुजफ्फरनगर और शामली जैसे पड़ोसी जिलों की महिलाएं भी चूल्हा-चौका छोड़ अब प्रदर्शन के लिए यहां पहुंच चुकी हैं।

नीति-नीयत से किसानों का हित चाहते हैं: पीएम
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने फिक्की की 93वीं सालाना बैठक को वीसी के जरिए संबोधित करते हुए किसान आंदोलन का नाम लिए बिना कहा कि किसानों को जितना समर्थन मिलेगा, हम जितना इन्वेस्ट करेंगे, उतना किसान और देश मजबूत होगा। सरकार नीयत और नीति से किसानों का हित चाहती है। कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधारों का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा किसानों को होने वाला है।

