रात 9 बजे पीएमओ से फाइल क्लियर:सीएस राजीव को एक्सटेंशन देने की चिट्ठी आज आएगी और एमएल लाठर बनेंगे डीजीपी

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजीव स्वरूप और एमएल लाठर

केंद्र सरकार प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव राजीव स्वरूप को तीन महीने का एक्सटेंशन देने जा रही है। गुरुवार रात नौ बजे स्वरूप के एक्सटेंशन की फाइल को पीएमओ ने ग्रीन सिग्नल दे दिया। शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय कार्मिक एवं प्रशिक्षण मंत्रालय आदेश जारी कर सकता है। हालांकि, आखिरी समय तक कुछ भी संभव है।

ऐन वक्त पर यदि स्वरूप को एक्सटेंशन नहीं मिला। तो अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव वित्त निरंजन आर्य सबसे प्रबल दावेदार होंगे। वहीं, आईपीएस एमएल लाठर ही डीजीपी होंगे। पैनल में उनका नाम लगभग तय है। हेड आफ फाॅरेस्ट फोर्स से जीवी रेड्डी के गुरुवार को रिटायर होने के बाद 1987 बैच की आईएफएस श्रुति शर्मा उनकी जगह लेंगी।

इसलिए सीएस का फेयरवेल नहीं?

मुख्य सचिव राजीव स्वरूप को 3 माह का एक्सटेंशन देने की फाइल गुरुवार को अंतिम कार्यदिवस के दिन अचानक मूव हुई। पीएमओ से रात 9 बजे फाइल क्लियर हुई। इसके बाद आदेश जारी करने के लिए केंद्रीय कार्मिक व प्रशिक्षण मंत्रालय को भेजी गई। इसी वजह से अंतिम कार्यदिवस के दिन राजीव स्वरूप का फेयरवेल नहीं हो पाया। केंद्र की ओर से संकेत मिल चुके थे। हालांकि देर रात तक अधिकारिक तौर पर कोई सूचना राज्य सरकार के पास नहीं आ पाई थी।

