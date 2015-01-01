पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उपमहापौर चुनाव:महापौर की तरह ही चार निगमों में कांग्रेस का और 2 निगमों में भाजपा का उपमहापौर चुना गया

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जयपुर ग्रेटर में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ, यहां कांग्रेस ने अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा था

जयपुर, कोटा व जोधपुर नगर निगमों में बुधवार को हुए उपमहापौर चुनाव में कोई उलटफेर नहीं हुआ। महापौर की तरह ही चार निगमों में कांग्रेस का और 2 निगमों में भाजपा का उपमहापौर चुना गया। कोटा उत्तर, कोटा दक्षिण, जोधपुर उत्तर और जयपुर हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस अपना उपमहापौर बनाने में कामयाब रही। इसी तरह से जयपुर ग्रेटर में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ। यहां कांग्रेस ने अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा था। जोधपुर दक्षिण में भी भाजपा का उपमहापौर बना।

जयपुर हेरिटेज

असलम फारुखी (कांग्रेस)
असलम फारुखी (कांग्रेस)

असलम ने उपमहापौर पद पर भाजपा के महेंद्र ढलेत को मात दी। फारुखी को 56 व ढलेत को 44 वोट मिले। फारुखी वार्ड 29 से निर्वाचित हुए हैं।

जयपुर ग्रेटर

पुनीत कर्णावट (भाजपा)
पुनीत कर्णावट (भाजपा)

निर्विरोध निर्वाचित। कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवार खड़ा नहीं किया था। कर्णावट वार्ड नंबर 128 से निर्वाचित हुए। कांग्रेस महापौर चुनाव यहां बुरी तरह हारी थी।

कोटा दक्षिण

पवन मीणा (कांग्रेस)
पवन मीणा (कांग्रेस)

कांग्रेस के पवन मीणा और भाजपा के योगेंद्र खींची काे 40-40 मत मिले। फिर पर्ची डाली गई। जिसमें कांग्रेस के पवन मीणा को विजयी घोषित किया गया।

कोटा उत्तर

सोनू कुरैशी (कांग्रेस)
सोनू कुरैशी (कांग्रेस)

कुरैशी को 50 वोट मिले। वहीं, बीजेपी के ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह को मात्र 9 वाेट मिले। भाजपा और भाजपा समर्थित निर्दलीय 11 पार्षद वाेट देने ही नहीं आए।

जोधपुर उत्तर

अब्दुल करीम (कांग्रेस)
अब्दुल करीम (कांग्रेस)

निर्विरोध चुने गए। यहां भाजपा के प्रत्याशी सुरेश जोशी नामांकन समय पूरा होने से 4-5 मिनट पहले ही पहुंचे। प्रस्तावक के साइन न होने से खारिज।

जोधपुर दक्षिण

किशनलाल लड्ढा (भाजपा)
किशनलाल लड्ढा (भाजपा)

किशनलाल ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस के गणपत सिंह चौहान को 16 मतों से परास्त किया। लड्ढा को 48 और चौहान को 32 वोट मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें