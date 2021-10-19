टेलीकॉलर / बीपीओ जॉब्स:जयपुर और इसके आसपास बीपीओ/टेलीकॉलर और ऐसे ही अन्य जॉब्स की लिस्ट

19th अक्टूबर 2021
Paytm कॉलसेन्टर जॉब
आवश्यकता- Paytm कॉलसेन्टर हेतु टेलीकालर्स की वेतन- 10000/- 13000/- DR ITM Limited. IT-2003, सीतापुरा, नियर बाम्बे हास्पिटल, मोबाईल: 7232899111.
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर (अनुभवी)
जयपुर की एक बड़ी कंपनी को आवश्यकता है Experienced female टेली कॉलर की।fixed Salary(25000-30000). 5 days working. call- 8003246563 (after 9 am).
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर (अनुभवी/ फ्रेशर)
Required Fresher/ Experienced Female Telecallers With Good Communication Skills Both English/ Hindi, Salary 8,000/-- 14,000/- Shipra Path, Mansarovar. 6375930856, 8955654701.
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर (फाइनेंस कंपनी)
Required Experienced/ Fresher Telecallers (Female) and Back Office Staff (M/F) for Loan Finance Office. Salary (8,000/-- 20,000/-). Contact:- 8233556021.
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर (स्थानीय भाषाएँ)
Call Center female- Salary 15000/- Direct Joining, Bengali, English, Assamese, Manipuri, Nagamese, हिंदी 111/56, Pratap Nagar, Jaipur Call- 8290999302.
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर, बैक ऑफिस स्टाफ
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर, कौसेलोर
Experienced Female Counsellor & TeleCaller for Reputed Computer Institute. (Job Time: 9 AM- 7.30 PM). Attractive Salary. Samyak Computer Classes- 9772952220.
फीमेल टेलीकॉलर (बैंकिंग, क्रेडिट कार्ड)
Required Fresher/ Experienced Female Telecallers (Banking- Credit Card), Qualification 12th and above. Earn 8000- 12000 Vaishali Nagar- 7665888899, 0141-6766047
