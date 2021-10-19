Hindi News

List Of HR And Similar Jobs In And Around Jaipur

एचआर जॉब्स: जयपुर और इसके आसपास एचआर और ऐसे ही अन्य जॉब्स की लिस्ट

19th अक्टूबर 2021

HR एक्सेक्यूटिव्स

HR Manager, Only for females, 2 posts, Education: MBA, Salary - 15000 k, Lal Kohti near by tonk road Jaipur, Firstplacementdivision216@gmail.com, Mob: 8560027666.

HR एक्सेक्यूटिव्स

HR Managers, 2 posts, Education - Graduate, Salary - 15000, hr@starvisionplacement.com, Mob - 9782915999.

HR मैनेजर

HR Manager, A Jewelry Industry, Education - MBA HR, Salary - 5,00,000 P.A, Tilak Nagar, Jaipur, rajesh@dishaconsultant.com, Mob - 919785374777.

HR एक्सेक्यूटिव्स (फीमेल्स)

HR and Admin Executives (Females Only), Candidate should have Experience of End to End Recruiting. Should have knowledge of Documentation, Payroll, etc. Minimum 2 year experience of HR. Salary – 18k-20k Prefer if Experience in Finance / NBFC Industry Location- Lal Kothi , Jaipur STAR SOLUTIONS PLACEMENT 10/185, Swarn Path, Mansarovar, Jaipur Contact NO- 9829080604, Email Id: placement.starsolutions@gmail.com.

HR एक्सेक्यूटिव्स

HR personnels, Payroll , Statutory Compliance , PF , ESI , Recruitment , Education - Graduate, Salary - 25000, hr@starvisionplacement.com, Mob: 9549777764.