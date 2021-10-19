Hindi News

List Of Jobs In Accounts, Finance And More In And Around Jaipur

अकाउंट/फाइनेंस जॉब्स: जयपुर और इसके आसपास अकाउंट्स, फाइनेंस और ऐसे ही अन्य जॉब्स की लिस्ट

एक घंटा पहले



19th अक्टूबर 2021

अकाउंटेंट (ट्रेनिंग और जॉब्स)

CA द्वारा Accounts, Tally, GST, Income Tax Practically सीखें। (Job Guarantee). Contact:- 9079944967, 8949699209. (Part/ Full Time Accountant also available)

सीनियर अकाउंटेंट

Rahul Agriculture Centre, VKI, Jaipur Requires a Qualified Senior Accountant with experience in GST, ITR etc. Contact 9571710371 Rahul Dagar.

अनुभवी फीमेल अकाउंटेंट

फैक्टरी के लिये अनुभवी फीमेल अकाउंटेंट की आवश्यकता है बिंदायका जयपुर 9602387743, 9328971513.

अनुभवी अकाउंटेंट

RIICO मानसरोवर में अनुभवी Accountant की आवश्यकता मिले- 115, पंचशील एनक्लेव, दुर्गापुरा, जयपुर Email: caj90245@gmail.com.

एक्सपोर्ट अकाउंटेंट, मरचंडीजर

Reputed Garment Export Company Near RIICO Mansarovar is hiring for the position of Merchandizer and Export Accounting. Min experience 3 years. Contact 9636194000 info.pinkcityexport@gmail.com

अनुभवी GST अकाउंटेंट

Reputed garment house requires experienced accountant who can handle GST & accounting. Contact: Garmef, G1/162, EPIP, Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur. Email:- hr@garmef.in, Mob: 9785858551.

अनेक पोस्ट्स

Home Furnishing Export Company REQUIRES: Designer, Accountant, Stock Incharge, Female staff & Final Checker, Mobile 9782439730, Email at: accounts@kalakritiexports.com