सॉफ्टवेयर / आईटी जॉब्स:जयपुर और इसके आसपास सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलपमेंट/आईटी और ऐसे ही अन्य जॉब्स की लिस्ट

19th अक्टूबर 2021
लैंग्वेज फैकल्टी
Matrix Computers, Mansarovar/ Pratap Nagar Branch requires part-time (3:00- 8:00 PM) full time faculty for C, C++, DS. 9828445536
सॉफ्टवेयर सपोर्ट एग्जीक्यूटिव
Required Software Support Executive (3 Nos) Commerce Background/ Having Knowledge of Any accounting Software/ Excel/word- "Aman Infosolutions" Pvt Ltd (BUSY Software) C-13, Sethi Colony, Jaipur M-7414063888 Email: amaninfosolution@yahoo.co.in
