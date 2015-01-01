पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना महामारी में बड़ी राहत:जयपुर में हाथी सवारी पर लगा 'लॉक' हटा, आमेर में नौ महिनों बाद कल से दोबारा शुरु होगी हाथी की सवारी

जयपुर27 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विष्णु शर्मा
नौ माह बाद पर्यटकों के लिए हाथी की सवारी फिर से आमेर में शुरु होगी। यह 17 मार्च से बंद पड़ी थी। अपने हाथी को दुलार करते हुए हाथी मालिक आसिफ
  • दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल की मुहिम रंग लाई, सबसे पहले ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट में उठाया था मुद्दा
  • कोरोना महामारी की वजह से 17 मार्च को आमेर में हाथी सवारी बंद करने के हुए थे आदेश

कोरोना महामारी की वजह से जयपुर में हाथी की सवारी पर पिछले नौ महिनों से लगा 'लॉक' सोमवार को अनलॉक हो गया है। अब मंगलवार से आमेर में फिर से हाथी सवारी शुरु हो सकेगी। पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय के डायरेक्टर प्रकाशचंद्र शर्मा ने हाथी सवारी शुरु करने की अनुमति देने के संबंध में सोमवार देर शाम को आदेश जारी किया। इसके बाद बेरोजगार हुए हाथी मालिकों और महावतों के परिवारों को बड़ी राहत मिली है।

दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल की टीम ने सबसे पहले ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स में उठाया था हाथी सवारी बंद होने का मुद्दा, हाथी मालिकों की पीड़ा उजागर की
मास्क लगाकर रखेंगे महावत व पर्यटक, हाथ करने होंगे सेनेटाइज

डायरेक्टर शर्मा ने अपने आदेशों में निर्देश दिए गए है कि हाथी सवारी के दौरान महावत और पर्यटक सभी मास्क लगाकर रखेंगे। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक राउंड के बाद हौदे (हाथी पर बैठने की जगह) को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। पर्यटकों को हाथी पर बैठाने से पहले उनके हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाए जाएंगे। साथ ही उनकी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी।

17 मार्च को कोरोना महामारी की वजह से आमेर में बंद कर दी थी हाथी सवारी, नौ महिनों बाद खुला अनलॉक
इस दौरान केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड 19 के संबंध में दिशा निर्देशों की पालना की जाएगी। आदेशों में कहा गया है कि हाथी संचालन से संबंधित समस्त व्यवस्थाओं की देखरेख एवं जारी दिशा निर्देशों की पालना कराने के लिए आमेर महल अधीक्षक अपने स्तर पर सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

पिछले नौ माह में हाथी गांव में चार हाथियों की हो चुकी है मौत, एक महावत ने अवसाद में कर ली थी फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी
दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल ने ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट में उठाया था मुद्दा

आपको बता दें कि हाथी सवारी बंद होने से हाथी मालिकों और महावतों के परिवारों के अलावा इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े करीब 1000 से ज्यादा परिवारों की आर्थिक हालत खराब होने लगी थी। महावत एक वक्त का खाना खाकर हाथियों को पाल रहे थे। वहीं, अपने परिवार और हाथियों का पेट पालने के लिए हाथी मालिकों ने लाखों रुपए का कर्ज उधार ले रखा था। इस संबंध में दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल की टीम ने सबसे पहले लॉकडाउन खत्म होने पर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट की थी।

हाथी गांव विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष बल्लू खान ने दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल टीम से फोन पर बात कर आभार जताया।
जिसमें हमने हाथी मालिकों और महावतों के परिवारों की परेशानी, उनके दर्द को पाठकों तक पहुंचाया था, कि लॉकडाउन में सबकुछ खुलने के बाद भी हाथी सवारी अनलॉक है। इसके अवसाद की वजह से एक महावत ने सुसाइड कर लिया। वहीं, चार हथिनियों की मौत भी गई। सोमवार को हाथी सवारी शुरु होने का आदेश जारी होने पर हाथी गांव विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष बल्लू खान ने दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल से फोन पर बात कर आभार जताया।

