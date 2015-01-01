पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवादों के एंट्री गेट:रेलवे मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट के गेट पर लगाया ताला, विवाद बढ़ने पर दी चाबी

जयपुर
पहले बिना बताए जड़ दिया ताला
  • मनमर्जी से बंद किए जा रहे हैं स्टेशन पर प्रवेश द्वार, यूनियन के दबाव के बाद खोला थर्ड एंट्री गेट
  • 9 महीने से यात्री हो रहे हैं परेशान, लेकिन रेलवे नहीं दे रहा ध्यान

रेलवे स्टेशनों पर इन दिनों प्रशासन द्वारा धड़ल्ले से मनमर्जी की जा रही है। कौन प्रवेश करेगा, कहां से प्रवेश करेगा ? इन सब बातों में धड़ल्ले से मनमर्जी चलाई जा रही है। रेलवे द्वारा किए पर्याप्त साधन होने के बावजूद पिछले नौ महीने से जयपुर, दुर्गापुरा, गांधीनगर स्टेशनों के सैकंड और थर्ड एंट्री/एग्जिट गेट को बिना वजह बंद किया हुआ है।

इस संबंध में कई बार प्रदर्शन और विवाद भी हुआ है। लेकिन बावजूद इसके रेलवे इस दिशा में यात्रियों और उनके परिजनों को कोई राहत नहीं दे रहा है। जिसके चलते लोगों को आर्थिक और शारीरिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लेकिन शनिवार को यही मनमर्जी जयपुर स्टेशन के डायरेक्टर के लिए भारी पड़ गई। हालांकि बाद में आपसी बातचीत से मामला सुलझ गया।

दरअसल शनिवार को जयपुर स्टेशन डायरेक्टर ने बिना सूचना के स्टेशन स्थित रेलवे मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट के बाहर बने गेट पर ताला लगा दिया। यहीं रेलवे की वीआईपी साइडिंग है। आए दिन वीवीआईपी लोगों मूवमेंट होता है। तो वहीं इसी गेट से रेलवे मजिस्ट्रेट और उनके स्टाफ का आवागमन होता है। जब इस बारे में मजिस्ट्रेट स्टाफ को पता लगा, तो उनकी रेलवे स्टाफ से झडप हो गई। विवाद बढ़ने पर डायरेक्टर ने एक चाबी मजिस्ट्रेट ऑफिस में भेजी। इसके बाद मामला शांत हुआ।

फिर एंट्री-एग्जिट शुरू की
उधर रेलवे की मान्यता प्राप्त संगठन एनडब्लयूआरईयू के मंडल अध्यक्ष मुकेश चतुर्वेदी ने मेट्रो के पास बने रास्ते को खोलने के लिए दबाव बनाया। उन्होंने दलील दी कि बड़ी संख्या में रेलवे कर्मचारी इसी तरफ से गाडियां खड़ी कर ड्यूटी पर आते हैं। वहीं मेट्रो से आने वाले यात्री भी यहीं से आते जाते हैं। ऐसे में रास्ते को लोगों की सुविधा के लिए तुरंत खोलना चाहिए। यूनियन के विरोध के बाद मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास स्थित थर्ड एंट्री/एग्जिट गेट से लोगो का आवागमन शुरू किया गया।

