लॉ एंड डिसऑर्डर:एसडीएम के फ्लैट सहित दाे जगह ताले टूटे, 15 लाख से ज्यादा के गहने चाेरी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
फ्लैट से बदमाश 2 लाख कैश, साेने के तीन कडे, दाे अंगूठी और अन्य गहने चुरा ले गए
  • प्रताप नगर की घटना, तीसरी जगह लोगों के जागने पर भागे बदमाश

प्रताप नगर थाना इलाके में स्थित एक अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले एसडीएम और उनके पड़ोसी के फ्लैट के ताले तोड़कर बदमाश लाखों के गहने ले गए। दाेनाें ही फ्लैट में रहने वाले लाेग बाहर गए हुए थे। फ्लैट्स पर गार्ड तैनात है और सिक्योरिटी लाॅक भी लगे हुए थे। इस संबंध में गंगापुर सिटी में एसडीएम अनिल चाैधरी और उनके पास के टावर में रहने वाली ज्योति ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।

15 लाख से ज्यादा के गहने और कैश ले गए बदमाश
रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार एसडीएम अनिल चाैधरी गंगापुर सिटी गए हुए थे। वहीं पडाेसी वृंदावन गए हुए थे। इस दाैरान बदमाशों ने दाेनाें फ्लैट में लाखों के गहने और सामान चुराए। रिपाेर्ट में ज्योति ने बताया कि फ्लैट के मैन गेट का ताला और सिक्योरिटी लाॅक टूटे हुए थे।

फ्लैट से बदमाश 2 लाख कैश, साेने के तीन कडे, दाे अंगूठी और अन्य गहने चुरा ले गए। वहीं सोसायटी में ही स्थित अनिल चाैधरी के घर से बदमाश 90 ग्राम की चार साेने की चूडियां, 15 ग्राम के साेने के झुमके, 20- 25 ग्राम की दाे साेने की चेन, 40 ग्राम का साेने का हार, डायमंड के टाॅप्स, 40 ग्राम की बिछिया के अलावा, पायल, पेंडेंट, घडिय़ां चाेरी कर ले गए। जिनकी कीमत 15 लाख से ज्यादा आंकी है।

एक और फ्लैट की चौखट का ताला तोड़ा, जाग होने पर भागे
बदमाशाें ने सोसायटी में ही एक ओर फ्लैट की चाैखट का ताला ताेड़ा था, लेकिन वहां लाेग जाग गए ताे बदमाश भाग निकले। इसके बाद फ्लैट निवासी चित्रा ने सिक्योरिटी काे सूचना दी। दाे गार्डों ने आकर चैक किया, लेकिन काेई नही मिला। मामले की जांच प्रताप नगर थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर सुंदरलाल काे साैंपी गई है। पुलिस ने बुधवार काे आस- पास के सीसीटीवी खंगाले लेकिन बदमाशों का सुराग नही लगा।
^घटना के बाद माैके से साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं, बदमाशों के फुटेज भी मिले हैं। जिनके आधार पर तलाश की जा रही है।
-पुरुषोत्तम महरिया, थानाधिकारी

दिनभर सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगालती रही पुलिस, कच्ची बस्तियों में दबिश दी

अभी भी पकड़ से बाहर है चेन स्नैचर, पहचानिए, आपको दिखें तो पुलिस को सूचना दें
अभी भी पकड़ से बाहर है चेन स्नैचर, पहचानिए, आपको दिखें तो पुलिस को सूचना दें

घर में घुसकर महिला के गले से चेन तोड़ने वाले बदमाशों का दूसरे दिन भी सुराग नही, जगतपुरा में महिला की चेन ताेड़कर ले जाने का मामला, जगतपुरा में महादेव नगर स्थित कृष्णा अपार्टमेंट में मंगलवार दाेपहर काे घुसकर बुजुर्ग महिला के गले से चेन तोड़ने वाले बदमाशों की पहचान करने के लिए पुलिस बुधवार काे दिन भर महादेव नगर व आसपास के इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमराें काे खंगालती रही। वारदात से पहले बदमाश अपार्टमेंट के बाहर ही काफी देर तक माेबाइल पर बात कर रहे थे।

ऐसे में साइबर टीम भी माैके पर पहुंची और जांच की। मंगलवार काे चार अलग अलग टीमें इंदिरा गांधी नगर व जगतपुरा के आसपास स्थित कच्ची बस्तियाें में तलाशी ली लेकिन बदमाश की पहचान नहीं हाे सकी। पुलिस काे अंदेशा है कि बदमाशाें ने पहले रैकी की थी ऐसे में पुलिस सीसीटीवी कैमराें से तीन चार दिन की फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

महादेव नगर में बुधवार दाेपहर काे डीसीपी राहुल जैन सहित आला पुलिस अधिकारी पहुंचे और पीड़ित परिवार से पूरी जानकारी ली। वारदात के तरीके के आधार पर पुलिस मान रही है कि बदमाश आसपास के इलाके के ही रहने वाले हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस ने अलग-अलग टीमें बनाकर जगतपुरा इलाके में कच्ची बस्तियाें में तलाशी की।

