पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाइट कर्फ्यू:रात 8 बजे के बाद लो फ्लोर बसें नहीं चलेंगी, शादी-समारोह में जा रहे हैं तो कार्ड साथ रखें

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरस दूध की सप्लाई पर असर नहीं, रात में काम करने वालों के लिए आईकार्ड जरूरी
  • पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में यात्रा करने वाले लोगों को छूट
  • शहर के अधिकतर मंदिर शाम 7 बजे ही बंद होंगे

रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू में पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में यात्रा करने वाले लोगों को छूट रहेगी। हालांकि इन्हें टिकट पुलिस को दिखाना होगा। इन लोगों के लिए स्टेशन और सिंधी कैंप स्टैंड पर पासधारी ऑटो रिक्शा, एयरपोर्ट पर कैब रहेगी। इधर, जेसीटीएसएल के कार्यवाहक एमडी वीरेंद्र वर्मा ने बताया कर्फ्यू में लो फ्लोर बसों का संचालन रात 8 बजे के बाद नहीं होगा।

बड़ी चौपड़ से मानसरोवर चलने वाली मेट्रो बुधवार तक यथावत चलेगी। अफसरों का कहना है कि रात को काम से लौटने वाले व्यक्ति 8 बजे बाद कितने होते हैं। इसके बाद मेट्रो के संचालन का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

इधर, डेयरी एमडी अशोक गुप्ता ने बताया दूध सप्लाई जारी रहेगी। नाइट शिफ्ट में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी आई कार्ड दिखाकर आ सकेंगे। बूथ संचालक पहले की तरह अपने समय पर बूथ खोल सकेंगे।
शादी कार्ड दिखाने पर छूट
^शादी में जाने वाले लोगों को कर्फ्यू में छूट रहेगी। हालांकि पुलिस को शादी का कार्ड दिखाना होगा। वहीं बाजार, कार्य स्थल एवं प्रतिष्ठान शाम 7 बजे बंद करनी होगी।
अंतर सिंह, जिला कलेक्टर, जयपुर।
^रोडवेज बसों को कर्फ्यू से छूट रहेगी। बसों का संचालन पूर्व की तरह दिन-रात होता रहेगा। हालांकि यात्रियों को टिकट रखना होगा।
-राजेश्वर सिंह, सीएमडी, रोडवेज

शहर के अधिकतर मंदिर शाम 7 बजे ही बंद होंगे

कारोना महामारी के चलते राज्य सरकार ने रात 8:00 से सुबह 6:00 तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। इससे मंदिरों में दर्शन की व्यवस्था बदल दी गई है। मोती डूंगरी गणेश जी मंदिर महंत कैलाश शर्मा ने बताया दर्शनों का समय प्रातः 6:15 बजे से शाम से 7 बजे तक रहेगा।

नरवर सेवा आश्रम खोले के हनुमान जी के महामंत्री बीएम शर्मा ने बताया कि खोले के हनुमान जी मंदिर के पट सुबह 6:00 बजे खुलेंगे और सायंकालीन आरती 7:30 बजे की जाएगी । इधर, इस्कॉन मंदिर सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक और मध्यान्ह 4 से शाम 7.30 बजे खुलेगा।

जगतपुरा स्थित श्री कृष्ण बलराम मंदिर में शाम 7:00 बजे तक श्रद्धालु ठाकुर जी के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। हरे कृष्ण मूवमेंट जयपुर के अध्यक्ष अमितासन दास ने बताया कि मंदिर सुबह 10 से एक बजे तक और शाम को 4:30 से 7:00 बजे तक दर्शनों के लिए खुलेगा। मंदिर प्रबंधन का कहना है कि बिना मास्क के मंदिरों में प्रवेश की अनुमित नहीं दी जाएगी। साथ ही सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें