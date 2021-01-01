पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:माकन की एंट्री से जिलों में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों के अब खुलेंगे दरवाजे

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान कांग्रेस प्रभारी अजय माकन राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से चर्चा करने जयपुर आए हैं।
राजस्थान कांग्रेस प्रभारी अजय माकन राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से चर्चा करने जयपुर आए हैं।
  • उपचुनाव की तैयारियों व जिला स्तर पर नियुक्तियों के लिए माकन-सीएम के बीच बैठक आज

राजस्थान कांग्रेस में बजट से पहले जिला स्तर पर राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। जिला स्तर पर करीब 30 हजार से ज्यादा राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां की जानी है। पार्टी सूत्रों का कहना है कि इसकी सूची पहले ही तैयार की जा चुकी थी लेकिन निकाय चुनावों में नए पदाधिकारी आने के बाद अब इन पर फिर से चर्चा की जा रही है। सूची में थोड़े बदलाव के साथ राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का ऐलान कर दिया जाएगा। राजस्थान कांग्रेस प्रभारी अजय माकन राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से चर्चा करने ही जयपुर आए हैं। हालांकि राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों के साथ माकन उपचुनावों की तैयारियों को लेकर भी गहलोत से बातचीत करेंगे। माकन ने 31 जनवरी तक प्रदेश में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां करने की बात कही थी। लेकिन इसकी डेडलाइन निकल चुकी है। इधर सचिन पायलट खेमे ने कांग्रेस आलाकमान पर इस बात को लेकर जबरदस्त दबाव बनाया हुआ है कि बजट से पहले गहलोत सरकार मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार करे।

कांग्रेस सूत्रों का कहना है कि गहलोत ने मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के लिए फिलहाल मंजूरी नहीं दी है। माकन के साथ सिर्फ राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों और उपचुनावों की तैयारियों लेकर बैठक होनी है। जिला स्तर पर नियुक्तियों को लेकर बुधवार सुबह माकन पीसीसी पदाधिकारियों की भी बैठक लेंगे।
प्रदेश स्तर पर नियुक्तियों का नंबर बाद में
प्रदेश स्तर पर होने वाली बड़ी नियुक्तियों को लेकर अभी समय लगेगा। हालांकि संवैधानिक पद आयोगों में गहलोत समय-समय पर नियुक्तियां करते आ रहे हैं लेकिन अब भी गई बोर्ड और आयोग खाली हैं जिनकी कुर्सियों पर कब्जे को लेकर पार्टी में घमासान मचा है।

