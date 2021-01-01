पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पपला का घपला:गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ मानसिंह बनकर रह रहा था, उससे शादी करने वाला था, पुलिस ने पकड़ा ताे युवती ने एयरपाेर्ट पर पूछा-काैन हाे? ताे बाेला - 5 लाख का इनामी पपला

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेंद्र गौतम
मोस्ट वांटेड बदमाश पपला गुर्जर न सिर्फ सिस्टम और पुलिस को धोखा दे रहा था बल्कि जिस गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ  रहता था, उसे भी अंधेरे में रखा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
मोस्ट वांटेड बदमाश पपला गुर्जर न सिर्फ सिस्टम और पुलिस को धोखा दे रहा था बल्कि जिस गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ  रहता था, उसे भी अंधेरे में रखा था।
  • गैंगस्टर को 2 दिन की जेल, गर्लफ्रेंड 7 दिन की रिमांड पर, बहरोड़ से फरार होते वक्त पपला के पास 12 लाख रु. थे, उसी से खर्च चलाया

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर से बुधवार रात 2 बजे गिरफ्तार मोस्ट वांटेड बदमाश पपला गुर्जर न सिर्फ सिस्टम और पुलिस को धोखा दे रहा था बल्कि जिस गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ रहता था, उसे भी अंधेरे में रखा था। उच्च पदस्थ सूत्रों के मुताबिक पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि पपला ने गर्लफ्रेंड जिया उससहर सिगलीगर को अपना नाम मानसिंह बता रखा था।

जिया ट्रेनर है। कुछ महीने पहले ही जिम में उसकी पपला से मुलाकात हुई थी। दोनों में पहले दोस्ती थी, फिर प्यार हो गया। पपला उससे शादी करने वाला था। पकड़े जाने से महज दो दिन पहले ही उसने जिया के डॉक्टर पिता से मुलाकात भी की थी। जिया तलाकशुदा है।

पपला ने इसी का फायदा उठाया और नजदीकियां बढ़ा लीं। पपला शादी करके काेल्हापुर में ही बसना चाहता था। कुछ माह पहले पपला दूसरी मराठी युवती के साथ था। मगर जिया से संपर्क हाेने के बाद उसने पहली वाली युवती से दूरियां बना लीं। पपला के पकड़े जाने के बाद भी युवती बार-बार पुलिस और कमांडाे से मामले की जानकारी लेती रही।

आखिर में जब पुणे एयरपाेर्ट पर दाेनाें मिले ताे युवती ने पपला से पूछा-आखिर तुम काैन हाे? जबाव में पपला ने कहा- मैं विक्रम गुर्जर उर्फ पपला हूं। हरियाणा व राजस्थान पुलिस ने मेरे पर पांच लाख रु. इनाम घाेषित कर रखा है। पपला की सच्चाई का पता चलने के बाद गुमशुम हुई महिला मित्र से पुलिस ने जब भी पूछताछ की ताे वह जाेर-जाेर से राेने लगती है।

उसे पपला के आधार कार्ड के नाम उदल सिंह के बारे में भी पता नहीं था। जिया आयुर्वेद में दूसरे वर्ष की छात्रा है। पुलिस ने उसे 7 दिन की रिमांड पर लिया है। पपला को कोर्ट में पेशी के बाद शिनाख्त परेड के लिए 2 दिन जेल भेजा गया है। बहराेड़ थाने से भागने के दाैरान उसके पास 12 लाख थे। इसी से खर्चा चलाया।
इधर पुलिस का घपला; पपला के लिए मुखबिरी कर रहा था कांस्टेबल

नीमराणा में क्यूआरटी चालक कांस्टेबल सुधीर कुमार काे पपला मामले में सूचनाएं लीक करने के आराेप में निलंबित किया गया। दरअसल, पपला की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने पूछताछ की ताे सामने आया कि कुछ सूचनाएं लीक हुई थीं। इसी के बाद सुधीर पर कार्रवाई की गई है।

मामले में कुछ अन्य पुलिसकर्मियाें की भूमिका की जांच की जा रही है। विभागीय जांच अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक काे सौंपी गई है। पपला के फ्लैट से बरामद दस्तावेजों से यह भी सामने आया है कि उसे हरियाणा या अन्य जगह से कुछ लाेग पैसे भेजते थे। पुलिस इसकी तस्दीक कर रही है।

