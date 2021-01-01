पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल पुराने आदेश से मेधावी छात्राएं परेशान

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पुराने आदेश में गार्गी व बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन मांगे जा रहे

बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन की ओर से अभी गार्गी पुरस्कार और बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन का काम प्रारंभ नहीं हुआ है। पिछले साल के एक आदेश के सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के चलते यह पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने वाली बालिकाओं के सामने परेशानी खड़ी हो गई। आदेश में कहा गया है कि शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर पुरस्कार के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रारंभ हो गया। जबकि अभी तो इसके लिए पोर्टल तैयार ही नहीं हुआ है। पुराने आदेश के वायरल होने के बाद बड़ी संख्या में बालिकाएं रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के लिए शाला दर्पण पोर्टल को खंगालती है, लेकिन रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कर पाती।

कई जिलों के शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने भी पुराने आदेश के आधार पर ही रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रारंभ होने का बयान जारी कर दिया। इससे बालिकाओं की परेशानी और बढ़ गई। अब बालिका फाउंडेशन ने स्पष्ट किया है कि अगले कुछ दिनों में रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रारंभ होगा। बालिका फाउंडेशन के सचिव महेश कुमार वाधवानी का कहना है कि पिछले साल ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन में कई तरह की परेशानियां सामने आई थीं।

इससे कई बालिकाओं की पुरस्कार की राशि उनके खाते में ट्रांसफर नहीं हो पाई थी। उन परेशानियों को दूर करने का काम किया जा रहा है। रजिस्ट्रेशन का काम अभी प्रारंभ नहीं हुआ है। पोर्टल के परीक्षण का काम पूरा होते ही जल्दी ही रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पोर्टल खोल दिया जाएगा। इसकी सूचना जारी कर दी जाएगी।

