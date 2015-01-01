पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:रिफाइंड, ग्लूकोज और चीनी मिलाकर बना रहे थे मिल्क केक, फंगस लगे मावे से मिठाई बनाने की थी तैयारी

जयपुर28 मिनट पहले
पावटा में एक दुकान पर छापा मारने के दौरान जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने बरामद किया दूषित व फंगल लगा मावा। इस मावे से दुकानदार मिठाई बनाकर उसे दीपावली पर बेचने की तैयारी में था।
  • टीम ने मौके पर पकड़कर सभी नष्ट करवाये

राजधानी जयपुर में जिला प्रशासन की ओर से मिलावटी मावा और मिठाई पकड़ने और नष्ट करवाने का अभियान मंगलवार को भी जारी रहा। जयपुर जिले के पावटा क्षेत्र में टीम ने एक मिठाई की दुकान पर रिफाइंड, ग्लूकोज और चीनी मिलाकर मिल्क केक बनाने की प्रक्रिया को न केवल रूकवाया, बल्कि मौके से 1.5 क्विंटल मावा नष्ट भी करवाया। इतना ही नहीं इसी दुकान से बड़ी मात्रा में फंगस लगा मावा भी पकड़ा, जिसे मिठाई बनाने के उपयोग में लेने की तैयारी की जा रही थी।

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत टीम ने अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर अशोक कुमार के नेतृत्व में जयपुर के पावटा क्षेत्र में एक मिठाई की दुकान जब छापा मारा तो वहां भारी मात्रा में मिल्क केक तैयार किया जा रहा था। मौके पर जब जांच की तो पता चला कि दूध में से क्रीम निकालकर शेष बचे सर्पेटा में रिफाइंड सोयाबीन तेल, ग्लूकोज, चीनी मिलाकर मिल्क केक तैयार किया जा रहा है। टीम इसे मौके पर ही रुकवाया गया और वहां पड़ा सारा माल व तैयार मिल्क केक में से एक नमूना लेकर शेष लगभग डेढ़ क्विंटल मिल्क केक नष्ट करवाया। इसी प्रकार दुकान संचालक ने दीपावली पर मिठाइयां तैयार करने के लिए टंकियों में लगभग डेढ़ क्विंटल मीठा जमा कर रखा था, जिसमें फंगस लगी हुई थी और यह दूषित हो चुका था। इस मावे का नमूना लेकर टीम ने शेष डेढ़ क्विंटल मावा भी मौके पर ही नष्ट करवा दिया।

40 किलो मिलावटी बर्फी मावा करवाया नष्ट
इसी तरह टीम ने जयपुर के दूदू में मैन चौराहे स्थित मिष्ठान भण्डार की निर्माण इकाई पर छापा मारा। यहां टीम ने बर्फी मावा मिठाई का एक नमूना लिया। इस दौरान टीम ने मौके पर जयपुर डेयरी के प्रतिनिधि को बुलवाया और बर्फी मावा की जांच करवाई तो बर्फी मावा मिठाई मिलावटी पाई गई। इस पर टीम ने मौके पर ही 40 किलो बर्फी मावा मिठाई नष्ट करवाया।

