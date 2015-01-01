पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिस्कॉम में गड़बड़ी:जयपुर डिस्कॉम में बिना बजट खर्चे करोड़ों, अब 100 इंजीनियरों से होगी 70 लाख की वसूली

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
हर महीने एक सर्किल के 10 इंजीनियरों से होगी वसूली 
  • प्रदेश के सरकारी बिजली निगमों में इंजीनियरों पर फाइनेंशियल कंट्रोल नहीं

श्याम राज शर्मा. प्रदेश की सरकारी बिजली निगमों में इंजीनियरों पर फाइनेंशियल कंट्रोल नहीं है। जयपुर डिस्कॉम की लेखा विंग की जांच मे सामने आया है कि कई इंजीनियरों ने बिना बजट ही लाखों रुपए खर्च कर दिए। ज्यादातर इंजीनियरों ने बजट स्वीकृति के बिना ही प्राइवेट वाहनों में डीजल डलवा दिया और डिस्कॉम से पेमेंट कर दिया। अब डिस्कॉम प्रबंधन इन इंजीनियरों के वेतन से बेवजह हुए खर्चे की वसूली करेगी। लेखा खातों की जांच के प्रथम फेज में जयपुर डिस्कॉम के जयपुर सिटी सर्किल, बूंदी व टोंक सर्किल के 100 इंजीनियरों की कुप्रबंधन सामने आया है।

इन इंजीनियरों के वेतन से करीब 70 लाख रुपए की वसूली होगी। डिस्कॉम के अन्य 10 सर्किलों के लेखा खातों की भी जांच की जा रही है। इन जिलों के इंजीनियरों से करोड़ों रुपए की वसूली होनी है। डिस्काॅम के डायरेक्टर (फाइनेंस) एके जोशी का कहना है कि वसूली नियमानुसार सक्षम स्तर से स्वीकृति के बाद ही हो रही है। ऑडिट का आब्जर्वेशन भी है।
डिस्काॅम के एक सर्किल से हर महीने 10 इंजीनियरों के वेतन से मिसलेंस एडवांस की वसूली होगी। ताकि इंजीनियरों में विरोध नहीं हो। जयपुर डिस्कॉम के चीफ अकाउंट्स ऑॅफिसर वाईएस राठौड़ ने वेतन से वसूली का आदेश जारी कर दिया है। जयपुर सिटी सर्किल में इस महीने एक्सईएन अशोक रावत से 26 हजार 315, एईएन रजत जैन से एक लाख 74 हजार 347, एईएन विवेक चौधरी से 22 हजार 44, अभयकुमार गुप्ता से 39 हजार 374, एईएन बीएल गुप्ता से 39 हजार 553, एईएन नेहा गौड़ से 50 हजार 785, सियाराम कोली से 34 हजार 470 रुपए की वसूली होगी।
इंजीनियरों की दलील: वेतन से वसूली गलत
डिस्काॅम के इंजीनियरों की दलील है कि मिसलेंस एडवांस में निकाली राशि वाहनों का डीजल भरवाने में खर्च हुई है। कई डिविजन व सबडिवीजन का क्षेत्र बड़ा है। यहां पर बिजली चोरी पकड़ने, कनेक्शन करने, फील्ड विजिट सहित काम के कारण वाहन ज्यादा किलोमीटर चलते है। डिस्कॉम की ओर से डीजल की कीमत पांच साल पहले निर्धारित की गई थी, तब डीजल 60 रुपए लीटर थी, लेकिन अब करीब 80 रु. प्रति लीटर हो गया है।

उत्पादन निगम का बिजली वितरण कंपनियों में 27 हजार करोड़ बाकी

प्रदेश की जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम पर राजस्थान बिजली उत्पादन निगम का 27 हजार करोड़ रुपए बकाया है। तीनों डिस्कॉम ने उत्पादन निगम से बिजली खरीद ली, लेकिन अब पेमेंट नहीं कर रहा है। इससे कोयला खरीद व नए पावर हाउसों के निर्माण कार्य में दिक्कत आ रही है। ऊर्जा विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव व डिस्कॉम चेयरमेन दिनेश कुमार ने शुक्रवार को उत्पादन निगम में चल रहे कार्यों व वित्तीय हालत की समीक्षा करने पर यह हालात सामने आए।

प्रमुख सचिव ने उत्पादन निगम के अधिकारियों को सूरतगढ़ में सुपर क्रिटिकल की निर्माणाधीन 7 व 8 यूनिट्स के बकाया काम को समय पर पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए है। यह 7वीं यूनिट से नवंबर 2020 और 8वीं यूनिट से मार्च 2021 से बिजली उत्पादन शुरु होना है। समीक्षा बैठक में सामने आया कि बिजली उत्पादन निगम के कोयला व अन्य सप्लायरों के करीब 1250 करोड़ और लोन पुनर्भुगतान व ब्याज के पेटे करीब 1400 करोड़ का भुगतान होना है।

डिस्कॉम की ओर से 27 हजार करोड़ रुपए का पेमेंट अटका होना से दिक्कत आ रही है। प्रमुख सचिन ने सरकार व डिस्कॉम से जल्दी ही उत्पादन निगम को पेमेंट करवाने का आश्वासन दिया है। बैठक में राजस्थान विद्युत उत्पादन निगम के सीएमडी जिनेश जैन, निदेशक (वित्त) एके भंडारी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

