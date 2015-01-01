पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:खनन विभाग को अक्टूबर तक मिला 2316 करोड़ का राजस्व

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
माइंस एवं पेट्रोलियम विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव अजिताभ शर्मा ने बुधवार को जयपुर में आरएसएमएमएल के बोर्ड ऑफिस में माइंस एवं पेट्रोलियम विभाग के कार्याे की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान शर्मा ने कहा कि राज्य में खनिज और खनन के नए क्षेत्रों की खोज के साथ ही उनके दोहन की विस्तृत कार्य योजना बनाई जाएगी।

इससे राज्य की खनिज संपदा का वैज्ञानिक खनन, रोजगार के अवसरों में बढ़ोतरी और अधिक राजस्व प्राप्त हो सकेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि नई खनन नीति में छोटे लीज धारियों के हितों का भी ध्यान रखा जाएगा, क्योंकि छोटी लीज से रोजगार के अधिक अवसर विकसित होने के साथ ही राज्य को अधिक राजस्व प्राप्त होता है।

बैठक में निदेशक माइंस केबी पण्ड्या, उपसचिव नीतू बारुपाल व माइंस मुख्यालय उदयपुर व जयपुर के अधिकारी शामिल हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना प्रभाव के बावजूद इस साल 2316 करोड़ राजस्व मिला है।

शर्मा ने बताया कि एक मोटे अनुमान के अनुसार राज्य में 82 प्रकार के खनिज है, जिनमें से 57 प्रकार के खनिजों का उत्पादन हो रहा है। इस क्षेत्र में 6-8 लाख को प्रत्यक्ष और 22-25 लाख लोगों को अप्रत्यक्ष रुप से रोजगार प्राप्त हो रहा है। शर्मा ने अधिकारियों को अवैद्य खनन के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही करने और पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने जैसे कठोर कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए।

