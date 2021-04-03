पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

4 अफसरों को हटाया:निगम अफसरों को कार्य आवंटन के आदेश पर 24 दिन में चलाया मंत्री ने डंडा, निरस्त

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांग्रेस के बोर्ड वाले जयपुर नगर निगम हैरिटेज में पिछले कुछ दिन से चले आ रहे विवाद पर यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने सख्त कदम उठाया है। 11 जनवरी को नगर निगम हैरिटेज द्वारा राजस्व अधिकारियों को उपायुक्त के रूप में कार्य आवंटित करने के आदेश जारी किए थे। इसकी राज्य सरकार से अनुमति भी नहीं ली थी। मामला यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के पास पहुंचा।

उन्होंने 24 दिन बाद आदेश निरस्त करने के निर्देश दिए। उनके निर्देश के कुछ मिनट में ही स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय निदेशक दीपक नंदी ने निगम के आदेश को तुरंत प्रभाव से निरस्त करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। इसके साथ ही चार अफसरों को फिर से पुराने पद पर भेज दिया। ये अफसर प्रियवृतसिंह चारण, श्वेता अग्रवाल, हंसा मीणा और छगन यादव है।

इनको 11 जनवरी निगम हैरिटेज की तरफ से उपायुक्त के कार्य आवंटित किए थे। स्वायत्त शासन विभाग की तरफ से यह भी आदेश जारी किए गए हैं कि नगर निगम जयपुर ग्रेटर और नगर निगम हैरिटेज के आयुक्त भविष्य में इस तरह का कदम उठाएंगे तो सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। आयुक्तों को निर्देशित किया जाता है कि भविष्य में उपायुक्तों और राजपत्रित स्तर के अधिकारियों के क्षेत्राधिकार एवं कार्य आवंटन में परिवर्तन से पूर्व राज्य सरकार की अनुमति ली जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें