पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:विधायक ने मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय में खाली मटकों के साथ किया प्रदर्शन, टेंडरों की बहाली के लिए ज्ञापन सौंपा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सांगानेर क्षेत्र के पेयजल टेंडरों को निरस्त करने के विरोध में गुरुवार को विधायक अशोक लाहोटी, बीजेपी पार्षदों सहित स्थानीय लोगों ने हाथों में खाली मटके लेकर पीएचईडी के मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन करते हुए नारेबाजी भी की। जब लाहोटी 22 पार्षदों के साथ मुख्य अभियंता को ज्ञापन सौंपने कार्यालय अन्दर जा रहे थे, उस दौरान पुलिस ने रोक लिया।

इस बीच लाहोटी व पुलिस के बीच नोकझोंक हो गई। लाहोटी पार्षदों व समर्थकों के साथ ज्ञापन देने के लिए कार्यालय में जाने के लिए अड़े रहे तो पुलिस कुछ लोगों को ही जाने के लिए समझाइश करती रही। 15 मिनट तक चली नोकझोंक के बाद लाहोटी मौजूद सभी लोगों के साथ मुख्य अभियंता के कार्यालय में ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे और खाली मटके उनकी टेबल पर रखकर विरोध जताया। टेंडरों की बहाली के लिए मुख्य अभियंता सीएम चौहान को ज्ञापन सौंपे। लाहोटी ने बताया की अगर यह सभी टेंडर बहाल नहीं किए गए तो सांगानेर क्षेत्र से अन्य जगहों के लिए बीसलपुर लाइन बिछाने के कार्य को रोक दिया जाएगा।

इन कॉलोनियों के टेंडर किए थे निरस्त

लाहोटी ने बताया कि मुख्य रूप से इनमें चक गेटोर, प्रतापनगर आसपास की सभी कॉलोनियां, श्रीजी नगर मुहाना मोड़ व आसपास की कॉलोनियां, पृथ्वीराज नगर की कॉलोनीयां, भांकरोटा क्षेत्र की कॉलोनियां, शिकारपुरा रोड , ढाणी कुमावतान , माल की ढाणी क्षेत्र सहित कई कॉलोनियों के टेंडर थे जिन्हें निरस्त कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें