जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर चुनाव:12 लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता 1 नवंबर को चुनेंगे जयपुर शहर की सरकार

जयपुर43 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के सीकर रोड पर भवानी निकेतन कॉलेज से मतदान केन्द्रों के लिये रवाना होती पोलिंग पार्टियां
  • 686 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा ईवीएम में कैद
  • जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डो के लिए होगी वोटिंग
  • पोलिंग पार्टियां ने आज से संभाली बूथों की कमान

जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डो के लिए 1 नवंबर को वोटिंग होगी। इस चुनाव में 12 लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता अपने क्षेत्र और शहर के विकास के लिए अपना जनप्रतिनिधि चुनेंगे। ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डो के लिए 686 प्रत्याशी अपना भाग्य अजमा रहे है, जिनका फैसला रविवार को जयपुर शहर की जनता करेगी। वोटिंग सुबह साढे 7 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो शाम साढे पांच बजे तक चलेगी। मतदान की तैयारियों की बात करें तो आज सुबह पोलिंग पार्टियों को जिला निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतदान केन्द्रों के लिए रवाना किया । मतदान केन्द्रों पर रवानगी से पहले इन सभी पोलिंग पार्टियों को ट्रेनिंग दी गई। इसमें मतदान कैसे करवाने है, अगर ईवीएम मशीन खराब हो जाए तो उस स्थिति में क्या करना है आदि विषयों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई।

2048 मतदान केन्द्र बनाए है वोटिंग के लिए
जिला निर्वाचन आयोग से मिली जानकरी के मुताबिक 150 वार्डो में मतदान के लिए शहर में अलग—अलग स्थानों पर 2048 मतदान केन्द्र बनाए है। सबसे अधिक मतदान केन्द्र सांगानेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 294 बनाए है। इन मतदान केन्द्रों पर 1229201 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे। सबसे ज्यादा वोटर विद्याधर नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 3 लाख 31 हजार 955 है।

वोटर आईडी कार्ड नहीं होने पर इन दस्तावेजों को दिखाकर दे सकेंगे वोट
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अन्तर सिंह नेहरा ने बताया कि यदि कोई मतदाता अपना वोटर आईडी कार्ड नहीं दिखा पाता है या उसका गुम हो गया है, तो ऐसी स्थिति में भी वह मतदान से वंचित नहीं रहेगा। इसके लिए उसे चुनाव आयोग द्वारा अनुमत 12 वैकल्पिक दस्तावेज में से कोई भी एक दिखाना होगा। मतदाता अपना आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पैन कार्ड, मनरेगा जाॅब कार्ड, श्रम मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना स्मार्ट कार्ड सहित अन्य पहचान पत्रों को दिखाकर वोट कर सकता है।

