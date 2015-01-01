पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनाकाल:देवउठनी पर 2000 से अधिक शादियां जयपुर में, नाइट कर्फ्यू में शादी-मेडिकल और यात्रियों को छूट

जयपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेबसी; स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की मौत, परिजन शव को छू भी ना सके
  • बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण जयपुर में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू
  • हजार करोड़ वाला शादियों का कारोबार 50 करोड़ में सिमटा

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने जयपुर समेत 6 शहरों में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। हालांकि नाइट कर्फ्यू का असर शादियों में नहीं रहेगा। दूसरी ओर शनिवार देर रात गृह विभाग द्वारा जारी विस्तृत गाइडलाइन यह साफ किया गया कि शादी में आने-जाने वालों, मेडिकल सुविधाएं और यात्रियों को इससे पूरी तरह छूट दी गई है। इसके अलावा बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर जुर्माना 500 रुपए कर दिया गया है। गौरतलब है कि 25 नवंबर को ही देवउठनी एकादशी पर शहर में 2000 से अधिक शादियां होनी हैं।
वेडिंग इवेंट में करीब 15-18 लाख लोगों को रोजगार मिलता है लेकिन इस साल 1 लाख लोगों को भी काम नहीं मिल पाया है
राजस्थान प्रदेश टेंट डीलर्स एसोसिएशन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रवि जिंदल का कहना है कि हर साल शादियों का कारोबार एक हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का है। लगातार लॉकडाउन के कारण पहले ही कारोबार 200-300 करोड़ पर सिमट गया था। अब इस सीजन में भी ऐसा ही रहा तो 50 करोड़ रुपए का भी धंधा नहीं होगा।

जिंदल का कहना है कि सबसे ज्यादा असर टैंट डीलरों पर पड़ा है। क्योंकि सरकारी बैंकों से लोन नहीं मिलने के कारण महंगे दरों पर कर्ज लेकर व्यापार में लगाते हैं। इस साल 2 सीजन में विवाह कारोबार कमजोर होने से करीब 15 से 18 लाख लोगों पर रोजगार का संकट है। सरकार को आगे आकर मदद करनी चाहिए।

इधर, कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा ने कोरोना के तेजी से फैल रहे संक्रमण के मद्देनजर लोगों से बड़ी संख्या में एक जगह एकत्र नहीं होने और लोगों से इसमें सहयोगी बनने की अपील की है। नेहरा का कहना है कि राज्य सरकार ने यह फैसला जनहित में किया है। इसकी पालन करने में लोगों की भूमिका अहम है। धारा-144 लागू होने के बाद एक जगह पर 4 लोगों से ज्यादा के एकत्र होने पर प्रतिबंध लग जाएगा।

शादियों पर क्या प्रभाव रहेगा
एडीएम साउथ शंकर लाल सैनी ने बताया कि शादियों के लिए अनुमति दी जा रही है। शादियों में 100 लोगों और अंतिम संस्कार में 20 लोगों की अनुमति है। बाजारों की भीड़ को लेकर एडीएम सैनी का कहना है कि बाजारों में लोगों की मूवमेंट होती है। लोगों को आने जाने से रोका नहीं जा सकता लेकिन एक दुकान पर अधिक लोग एकत्रित होने की अनुमति नहीं है। अधिक लोग एकत्रित होने पर सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना में ग्राहकों की लाइन लगवानी पड़ेगी। प्रशासन की लोगों से अपील है कि सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना करें।शादियों पर क्या प्रभाव रहेगा

एडीएम साउथ शंकर लाल सैनी ने बताया कि शादियों के लिए अनुमति दी जा रही है। शादियों में 100 लोगों और अंतिम संस्कार में 20 लोगों की अनुमति है। बाजारों की भीड़ को लेकर एडीएम सैनी का कहना है कि बाजारों में लोगों की मूवमेंट होती है। लोगों को आने जाने से रोका नहीं जा सकता लेकिन एक दुकान पर अधिक लोग एकत्रित होने की अनुमति नहीं है। अधिक लोग एकत्रित होने पर सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना में ग्राहकों की लाइन लगवानी पड़ेगी। प्रशासन की लोगों से अपील है कि सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना करें।

बेबसी; स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की मौत, परिजन शव को छू भी ना सके

जयपुर में शनिवार को स्वतंत्रता सेनानी श्रीकृष्ण चंद्र गुप्ता (96) की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। वैशाली नगर के श्मशान घाट पर उनके अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान दूर से ही परिजनों ने उन्हें अंतिम विदाई दी। कोरोना से मौत होने के कारण परिजन उन्हें छू भी न सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें