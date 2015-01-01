पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना अपडेट:350 से अधिक आए पॉजिटिव केस, वैशाली नगर, मानसरोवर में सबसे ज्यादा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कई दिनों बाद पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 350 के ऊपर गया है। वैशाली नगर, मानसरोवर और झोटवाड़ा एपिक सेंटर बने हुए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि यदि जांचें बढ़ी तो ये केस और भी अधिक हो सकते हैं। मंगलवार को वैशाली नगर में 29, मानसरोवर में 25, झोटवाड़ा और मालवीय नगर में 23, सोडाला में 22, प्रताप नगर में 16, जवाहर नगर में 15, जगतपुरा में 14, टोंक फाटक, दुर्गापुरा में 12, अजमेर रोड, टोंक रोड, गोपालपुरा में 11, आदर्श नगर, बनीपार्क, विद्याधर नगर में 9-9, सांगानेर, मुरलीपुरा, महेश नगर में 8-8, शास्त्री नगर, गोविंदगढ़ में 7-7, सी स्कीम, सिरसी में 6-6, जोहरी बाजार, बापू नगर, ब्रह्मपुरी में 4-4, राजापार्क, गांधीनगर, सिविल लाइन में 3-3, अंबावाड़ी, बगरू, भांकरोटा, सेंट्रल जेल, चांदपोल, गलता गेट, घाटगेट, गुर्जर की थड़ी, जयसिंहपुरा खोर, जेएलएन मार्ग, किशनपोल, कोटपुतली, लूनियावास, त्रिवेणी नगर में 2-2, तिलक नगर, सुभाष चौक, एसएमएस, सीतापुरा, सीकर रोड, शाहपुरा, सेठी कॉलोनी, सांभर, रामगढ़ मोड, रामगंज, रामबाग, पुरानी बस्ती, फुलेरा, ज्योति नगर, झालाना, जमवारामगढ़, जामडोली, हसनपुरा, हरमाड़ा, गोनेर, गंगापोल, ईदगाह, चौड़ा रास्ता, चाकसू, बस्सी, बजाज नगर, आमेर में 1-1 केस सामने आया है।
डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया के मरीज भी बढ़े : मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही इनदिनों डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया ने भी जोर पकड़ लिया है। खांसी-जुकाम के साथ-साथ ही डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया के मरीज भी बढ़ गए है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि डेंगू-चिकनगुनिया के प्राथमिक लक्षण के बाद ही तुरंत डॉक्टरों को दिखाना चाहिए और डॉक्टरों की सलाह के अनुसार दवा लेनी चाहिए, जिससे समय पर इन बीमारियों पर काबू पाया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें