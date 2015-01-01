पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली पर कोरोना बेलगाम:जयपुर में चौथे दिन लगातार 400 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मिले, 4 दिनों में 1791 नए मरीज सामने आए

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कल ही कहा था कि आगामी महीनों में सर्दी बढ़ने एवं त्यौहारी सीजन के कारण कोविड-19 महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ने की आशंका है।
  • 37 दिनों बाद शहर में 11 नवंबर से फिर से तेजी से बढ़ने लगा कोरोना का ग्राफ

राजधानी में दीपावली पर कोरोना का ग्राफ फिर से बढ़ने लगा है। अचानक पिछले 4 दिनों से रोजाना 400 से ज्यादा केस सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में त्यौहारी सीजन में तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीजों ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है। दीपावली की शाम को जयपुर में 406 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। शहर के करीब 40 से ज्यादा जगहों पर ये संक्रमित मिले। जयपुर में 4 दिनों में अब तक 1791 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिल चुके हैं।

17 नवंबर के बाद 40 से ज्यादा सरकारी कार्यालयों में दिलाई जाएगी शपथ
जयपुर के जिला कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह ने शुक्रवार को जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को कोविड के प्रति सावधानी बरतने की शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने शपथ पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर कर अपनी प्रतिबद्धता भी बताई। जिले के विभिन्न राजकीय कार्यालयों में अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को शपथ दिलवाई जाएगी। नेहरा ने बताया कि जयपुर में 17 नवंबर के बाद 40 से अधिक राजकीय कार्यालयों के कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों को यह शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।

दिसंबर व जनवरी में महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ने की आशंका: मुख्यमंत्री

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि आगामी महीनों में सर्दी बढ़ने एवं त्यौहारी सीजन के कारण कोविड-19 महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसे देखते हुए चिकित्सा एवं अन्य संबंधित विभाग माइक्रो मैनेजमेंट करते हुए प्रदेशभर में पुख्ता व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित करें।

ऑक्सीजन एवं आईसीयू बेड की संख्या बढ़ाने के साथ ही पर्याप्त संख्या में वेंटीलेटर की उपलब्धता के लिए अभी से तैयारी की जाए। गहलोत शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर कोविड-19 की समीक्षा बैठक को सं‍बोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन रक्षा राज्य सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है, इसलिए कोरोना के लिए संसाधनों की कमी नहीं रहे। गहलोत ने ऑक्सीजन के नए प्लांट जल्द स्थापित करने पर बल दिया।

चिकित्सा मंत्री का दावा- पर्याप्त मात्रा में ऑक्सीजन व आईसीयू बेड

चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने बताया कि 2000 चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया तेजी से चल रही है। चिकित्सा शिक्षा सचिव वैभव गालरिया ने बताया कि पर्याप्त संख्या में ऑक्सीजन एवं आईसीयू बेड उपलब्ध है। आईसीयू बेड में से करीब 40 प्रतिशत पर ही रोगी हैं। चिकित्सा सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन ने कोरोना प्रस्तुतीकरण में कहा कि मृत्युदर 0.92 फीसदी रह गई है।

पिछले चार दिनों में 400 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मामले

11 नवंबर : 450 केस

12 नवंबर : 475 केस

13 नवंबर : 460 केस

14 नवंबर: 406 केस

इससे पहले पिछले करीब 37 दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमित केसों का आंकड़ा 400 को भी नहीं छू सका था। ज्यादातर दिनों में 350 से 375 केस सामने आए।

