कोरोना अपडेट:राजधानी में तीन दिन से 450 से ज्यादा नए संक्रमित मामले, एक की मौत भी

जयपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल; दो गज की दूरी-मास्क का नियम तोड़ना भारी पड़ रहा है
  • अब तक 38120 में से 392 लोग दम तोड़ चुके

जिस रफ्तार से कोरोना संक्रमण फैल रहा है, उस हिसाब से दिवाली का त्यौहार को देखते हुए बाजारों में भीड़ में जाने से बचना और बाहर निकलने पर मास्क लगाना ही वैक्सीन है। अस्थमा रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ.वीरेन्द्र सिंह का कहना है कि दिवाली पर रामा-श्यामा के दौरान भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने से न केवल खुद की बल्कि दूसरों की जिन्दगी को भी बचा सकते है।

विशेषकर कोरोना संक्रमित, सीनियर सिटीजन, बच्चे और गर्भवती महिलाओं को विशेष सावधानी रखनी है। राजधानी में शुक्रवार को 450 नए संक्रमित में से एक की मौत हुई है। अब तक 38120 में से 392 लोग दम तोड़ चुके है। और 32355 रिकवर और एक्टिव केसेज 5373 है।

पिछले तीन से 450 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मामले

दिनांक : संख्या 9 नवंबर : 345 10 नवंबर : 379

11 नवंबर : 450
12 नवंबर : 475
13 नवंबर : 460
कलेक्टर ने जिला प्रशासन के कर्मिकों को कोरोना सतर्कता की शपथ दिलाई

कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह ने शुक्रवार को जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को कोविड के प्रति सावधानी बरतने की शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने शपथ पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर कर अपनी प्रतिबद्धता भी बताई। जिले के विभिन्न राजकीय कार्यालयों में अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को शपथ दिलवाई जाएगी।

उपस्थित सभी अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों ने संकल्प लिया कि वे कोविड-19 के बारे में सतर्क रहेंगे। कर्मचारियों ने वायरस के प्रसार को रोकने के सम्बन्ध में सभी आवश्यक सावधानियां बरतने एवं कोविड से जुड़े आचार-व्यवहार का स्वयं अनुसरण करने के साथ दूसरों को प्रोत्साहित करने का संकल्प लिया। नेहरा ने बताया कि जयपुर में 40 से अधिक राजकीय कार्यालयों के कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों को यह शपथ 17 नवम्बर के बाद दिलाई जाएगी।

नए केस- झोटवाड़ा-33, मानसरोवर-29, सोडाला-27, मालवीय नगर-26, वैशाली नगर-23, दुर्गापुरा-19, प्रताप नगर, बनीपार्क, जवाहर नगर में 17-17, मुरलीपुरा, शास्त्री नगर में 14-14, विद्याधर नगर-13, जगतपुरा-12, महेश नगर, गोपालपुरा, टोंक फाटक, आदर्श नगर, अजमेर रोड़ में 11-11, सांगानेर-9, सिविल लाइंस-7, टोंक रोड़, सी-स्कीम, ब्रह्मपुरी में 6-6, अंबाबाड़ी, आमेर, भांकरोटा, कोटपूतली, सिरसी, तिलक नगर में 5-5, एसएमएस, सेठी कॉलोनी, लाल कोठी, चांदपोल, बापू नगर में 4-4, हरमाड़ा, शाहपुरा, सीकर रोड़, सीतापुरा, त्रिवेणी नगर, बजाज नगर मेंं 3-3, विराट नगर, रामगंज, रामबाग, पुरानी बस्ती, फुलेरा, फागी, एमडी रोड, जौहरी बाजार, ज्योति नगर, जामड़ोली, गांधी नगर, चौड़ा रास्ता, बजाज नगर में 2-2, बगरु, बस्सी, चाकसू, ईदगाह, गंगापोल, घाटगेट, गोनेर रोड़, गोविन्दगढ़, गुर्जर की थड़ी, जयसिंहपुरा कओऱ्, जमवारामगढ़, जेएलएन मार्ग, जोबनेर किशनपोल, लूनियावास, एमआई रोड़, सांभर, सांगानेरी गेट, सुभाष चौक, में एक-एक संक्रमित मिला है।

