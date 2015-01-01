पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  More Than 550 Shops And Other Structures Affected By The Jhotwada Elevated Road Project Will Be Removed, So That The Work Of The Project Stops At The Earliest.

बाधा होगी दूर:झोटवाडा एलीवेटेड रोड प्रोजेक्ट से प्रभावित 550 से ज्यादा दुकान व अन्य स्ट्रक्चर हटेंगे, ताकि प्रोजेक्ट का रूका काम जल्द से जल्द गति पकडे

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
जयपुर जेडीए ने निवारू व कालवाड रोड पर जमीन की चिहिंत, जहां प्रभावितों को शिफ्ट किया जा सके।

राजधानी जयपुर के झोटवाडा क्षेत्र में ट्रेफिक जाम से निजात के लिए बनाए जा रहे एलीवेटेड रोड का काम नये साल में जनवरी से गति पकड सकता है। इस एलीवेटेड रोड से प्रभावित हो रही 550 से ज्यादा दुकानों व अन्य स्ट्रक्चरों जयपुर जेडीए शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। ये प्रभावितों को शिफ्ट करने के लिए जेडीए ने निवारू रोड और कालवाड रोड पर जमीन भी चिन्हित की है। संभावना है कि नये साल से ये काम शुरू हो जाए।

जेडीए सूत्रों की माने तो प्रभावित लोगों से समझाइश का काम चल रहा है और अधिकांश इस पर सहमति भी जता चुके है। ऐसे में संभावना जताई जा रही है कि अगले साल के जनवरी से इन स्ट्रक्चरों को हटाने का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। ताकि एलीवेटेड रोड के काम को गति दी जा सके।

1 साल प्रोजेक्ट हुआ लेट
कोरोना के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन और अब इन स्ट्रक्चरों को हटा नहीं पाने के कारण प्रोजेक्ट अपनी गति से लगभग एक साल पीछे चल रहा है। इस प्रोजेक्ट को इस साल दिसम्बर 2020 तक पूरा करना था। अब जेडीए ने इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने की नई मियाद दिसम्बर 2021 निर्धारित की है। वर्तमान स्थिति की बात करें तो अभी तक 40 फीसदी ही काम मौके पर हो पाया है।

परियोजना पर एक नजर
झोटवाड़ा पंचायत भवन से लेकर अम्बाबाड़ी टी-जक्शंन तक बनाए जा रहे इस एलीवेटेड रोड की लम्बाई 2.26 किलोमीटर है, जो तीन लेन की बनेगी। इसके निर्माण पर लगभग 167 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी। इस एलीवेटेड के बनने के बाद जयपुर-कालवाड़ रोड पर सुगम यातायात सुगम हो जाएगा। वर्तमान झोटवाड़ा आरओबी की चौड़ाई कम होने के कारण यहां पूरे दिन यातायात जाम की ​स्थिति बनी रहती है। इसके बनने के बाद कालवाड़ रोड से जयपुर आने-जाने वाले यातायात के लिए कही भी रूकने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। इसका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा झोटवाडा क्षेत्र के लोगों को होगा।

