पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनूठी पहल:जयपुर में कार पर एक हजार से ज्यादा दीपक जलाए, पर्यावरण के अनुकूल दीवाली मनाने का दिया संदेश

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में 'कार ऑफ होप' नाम की एक कार पर 1,000 से अधिक दीये जलाए। कार्टिस्ट संस्था का कहना है, "यह पर्यावरण के अनुकूल दीवाली मनाने के लिए लोगों से आग्रह करने का एक प्रयास है।
  • Vocal For Local को बढ़ावा देने के लिए लोगों से समर्थन चाहती है कार्टिस्ट संस्था
  • कार्टिस्ट संस्था ने अपने दीपों से जगमगाती कार को कहा- कार फोर होप्स

शहर में कार्टिस्ट संस्था ने दीपावली पर जयपुर में अजमेर रोड पर एक कार पर एक हजार से ज्यादा दीपक जलाए। इसके जरिए धरती को पर्यावरण प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए प्रदूषण रहित दीवाली मनाने के लिए लोगों से आग्रह किया। साथ ही हमने कोविड-19 की निराशा के बीच भी आशा का संदेश देने की कोशिश की है।

संस्था के संयोजक हिमांशु जांगिड़ ने बताया कि भारत के सबसे बड़े ऑटोमोबाइल आर्ट फेस्टिवल 'कार्टिस्ट फेस्टिवल' को इस बार वर्चुअली 27 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर 2020 तक आयोजित जाएगा। यह फेस्टिवल COVID 19 वॉरियर्स और जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए समर्पित किया जाएगा।

कार आर्ट इंस्टालेशन को "कार ऑफ होप्स" के नाम से जाना जाता है, जिसमें 1000 से अधिक हस्तनिर्मित दीयों को रखा गया है।
कार आर्ट इंस्टालेशन को "कार ऑफ होप्स" के नाम से जाना जाता है, जिसमें 1000 से अधिक हस्तनिर्मित दीयों को रखा गया है।

इस फेस्टिवल में शुरू होने वाले ऑटोमोबाइल आर्ट पर अपने आगामी वर्चुअल फेस्टिवल के लिए कार्टिस्ट द्वारा कार्टिस्ट द्वारा दो ऑटोमोबाइल आर्ट इंस्टॉलेशन बनाए जा रहे हैं। इस प्रक्रिया में कार आर्ट इंस्टालेशन को "कार ऑफ होप्स" के नाम से जाना जाता है, जिसमें 1000 से अधिक हस्तनिर्मित दीयों को रखा गया है। हिमांशु ने बताया कि कार्टिस्ट संस्था छिपे हुए अनसूने कलाकारों की मंडली के साथ पुरानी कारों का दोबारा उपयोग और रिसाइकिल करके स्थिरता को बढ़ावा देने का प्रयास है।

साथ ही, सड़कों पर कबाड़ होकर खराब होने के बजाए इन गाड़ियों को कला के अद्भुत कार्यों में परिवर्तित करने और पर्यावरण को बड़े पैमाने पर नुकसान पहुंचाने के विचार के साथ आया है। इसके अलावा कार्टिस्ट भारत की स्वदेशी कला संस्कृति का समर्थन करने का प्रयास के लिए काम कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनीतीश कल 7वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे; उपमुख्यमंत्री बदलेगा, तारकिशोर का नाम सबसे आगे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें