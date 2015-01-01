पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:डायबिटीज वाले कोरोना पेशेंट में म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज, यानी धुंधला दिखाई देने लगता है और साइनस इंफेक्शन हो रहा

संदीप शर्मा | जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • खतरा है लेकिन डरना नहीं; डॉक्टर्स कहते हैं- सावधानी रखी तो चिंता की बात नहीं

कोरोना भले ही कम हो रहा हो लेकिन इसके साइड इफेक्ट लोगों को परेशान कर रहे हैं। डायबिटीज वाले पेशेंट को कोरोना होने के बाद सबसे अधिक खतरे सामने आ रहे हैं। हाल ही में डायबिटीज वाले पेशेंट में म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस नामक होना सामने आया है जो पहले काफी कम सामने आती थी। हालांकि रूटीन पेशेंट में यह बीमारी सामने आ चुकी है लेकिन दिल्ली, सहित राजस्थान में भी कोरोना पेशेंट में यह बीमारी सामने आई है। इस बीमारी में व्यक्ति की आंख में फंगल इंफेक्शन हो जाता है और धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता हुआ आंख की रोशनी खत्म करने लगता है।

यदि समय रहते ध्यान नहीं दिया जाए तो व्यक्ति की न केवल आंखों की रोशनी जा सकती है बल्कि दिमाग में भी इंफेक्शन होना तय है। ऐसे में यदि किसी डायबिटीज वाले व्यक्ति को कोरोना हुआ है तो डायबिटीज कंट्रोल कर बीमारी से बचा जा सकता है। राहत वाली बात यह है कि जरा सी सावधानी से बीमारी से बचा जा सकता है। हालांकि इसमें लोगों को बचाने में डॉक्टर्स का भी बड़ा योगदान है क्योंकि इसका समय पर सही डायग्नोस होना चाहिए। यदि समय पर डायग्नोस हो जाए और इलाज शुरू हो जाए तो किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं है।

क्या है म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज, इसमें आखिर परेशानी क्या होती है
डायाबिटीज वाले पेशेंट में कोविड की वजह से फंगल इंफेक्शन हो जाता है। अमूमन यह नाक से शुरू होता है और नेजल बोन और आंखों को खराब कर सकता है। एक बार फंगल होने के बाद तुरंत इलाज की आवश्यकता होता है। ऐसे में नाक में सूजन या अधिक दर्द, आंखों से धुंधला दिखाई देने के बाद तुरंत डॉक्टर से सलाह लेनी चाहिए। यह आंख की पुतलियों या आसपास के एरिया को पेरालाइसिस कर सकता है। यदि अधिक दिन बीत जाएं तो दिमाग में इंफेक्शन बढ़ने का खतरा हो जाता है। ऐसी स्थिति में मरीज के लिए खतरा तय है।
सरकार अलर्ट; आप भी सावधान रहित

कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद पॉजिटिव से नेगेटिव होने पर पोस्ट कोविड केयर को लेकर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने डॉक्टर्स और आमजन को संभावित साइट इफेक्ट के प्रति सावचेती बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा है- सभी डॉक्टर्स पोस्ट कोविड पेशेंट काे लेकर अलर्ट रहें और उनमें होने वाले साइड इफेक्ट को गंभीरता से लें, ताकि उन्हें किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं हाे और समय पर इलाज हो सके।

वहीं दूसरी ओर आमजन भी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद लापरवाही नहीं करें। अभी कई लोग रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद कोविड सम्बन्धी नियमों का पालन नहीं करते और नतीजतन गंभीर बीमारी की चपेट में आ जाते हैं। ऐसे में सतर्कता बेहद जरूरी है।

किनके लिए खतरा
जिन्हें डायबिटीज है या इम्युनिटी कमजोर है। कोविड होने के बाद ऐसे लोगों को डायबिटीज पूरी तरह कंट्रोल करना जरूरी हो जाता है। इसी तरह इम्युनिटी बढ़ाना बेहतर विकल्प है। यदि इंफेक्शन होता है तो मेनिनजाइटिस और साइनस में क्लोटिंग का खतरा भी बढ़ जाता है।
पोस्ट कोविड में म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज का साइड इफेक्ट हो रहा
कई राज्यों में कोविड पेशेंट में म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज होना सामने आ चुका है। पहले भी यह डिजीज सामने आती थी लेकिन अब कोविड पेशेंट में खतरा अधिक है। साइनस से लेकर आंखों की रोशनी जाने का खतरा और दिमागी इंफेक्शन हो सकता है। ऐसे में सतर्कता जरूरी है। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि किसी भी प्रकार से डरना नहीं है बल्कि अलर्ट रहना है ताकि समय पर इलाज मिल सके।
एसएमएस के प्रोफेसर डाॅ. रमन शर्मा और डॉ. पुनीत सक्सैना, सहाय हॉस्पिटल के आई स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. अंशु सहाय।

