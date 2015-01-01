पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ACB की कार्रवाई:जयपुर में मुंबई पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर और तीन कांस्टेबल 2 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार

जयपुर5 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में मंगलवार को 2 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए एसीबी की गिरफ्त में आए मुंबई में बोरीवली थाने का सबइंस्पेक्टर (सफेद मास्क) और तीन पुलिस कांस्टेबल
  • डीजी बीएल सोनी के निर्देशन में भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो ( ACB) टीम ने की कार्रवाई
  • शिकायतकर्ता के मकान मालिक को जबरन उठाकर मांग रहे थे रिश्वत में 2 लाख रुपए

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (ACB) जयपुर की स्पेशल टीम ने मुंबई पुलिस के एक सब इंस्पेक्टर और उसके तीन साथी कांस्टेबल को 2 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते मंगलवार देर शाम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। रिश्वत की यह रकम मुंबई के बोरीवली थाने में दर्ज धोखाधड़ी के एक मुकदमे में कार्रवाई नहीं करने की एवज में मांगी जा रही थी।

ACB के डीजी बीएल सोनी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी प्रशांत शिंदे (32) बोरीवली थाना, मुंबई में सबइंस्पेक्टर है। जबकि, तीनों आरोपी लक्ष्मण तड़वी, सुभाष पांडुरंग और सचिन गुनगे है। ये तीनों भी बोरीवली थाने में पुलिस कांस्टेबल है।

धोखाधड़ी के केस में आरोपी के मकान मालिक को जबरन उठाकर बेटे से मांगी रिश्वत
डीजी सोनी के मुताबिक जयपुर के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने एसीबी मुख्यालय में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। जिसमें बताया कि उसके खिलाफ बोरीवली थाना, मुंबई में धोखाधड़ी का एक मुकदमा दर्ज है। इस केस में जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत अपने तीन साथी पुलिस कांस्टेबलों को लेकर मुंबई से जयपुर पहुंचा था। यहां उन्होंने केस में आरोपी के मकान मालिक को जबरन उठा लिया।

इसके बाद उसके बच्चे से मकान मालिक को छोड़ने की एवज में 5 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने लगे। तब मुकदमे में आरोपी और ACB से शिकायत करने वाले व्यक्ति के कथन का सत्यापन किया गया। इसके बाद एडीजी दिनेश एमएन के निर्देशन में स्पेशल टीम के एडिशनल एसपी संजीव नैन के नेतृत्व में एसीबी की टीम गठित की गई। जिन्होंने चारों घूसखोर पुलिसकर्मियों को पकड़ लिया।

