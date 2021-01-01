पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था में बदलाव की कवायद:नगर निगम अपने स्तर पर डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण शुरू करने की तैयारी में, टेण्डर प्रक्रिया के लिए 6 अधिकारियों की बनाई कमेटी

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण के जरिए रोजाना औसतन 1400 टन कचरा उठाया जाता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर में डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण के जरिए रोजाना औसतन 1400 टन कचरा उठाया जाता है।

जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर क्षेत्र में संचालित डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण व्यवस्था अब नगर निगम स्वयं के स्तर पर संचालित करेगा। नगर निगम में पिछले दिनों हुई बोर्ड की पहली बैठक में अधिकांश पार्षदों ने एकजुट होकर मौजूदा कंपनी को हटाने की बात कही थी। मेयर सौम्या गुर्जर ने इस मामले में नगर निगम आयुक्त को रिव्यू करने के निर्देश दिए थे। पिछले दिनों आयुक्त ने एक बैठक करके डोर टू डोर का काम नगर निगम स्तर पर करवाने की तैयारियां शुरू करने का निर्णय किया। इस काम के लिए आयुक्त ने 6 अधिकारियों की एक कमेटी भी बनाई है। इस कमेटी को हूपर, लेबर और आरसी कॉम्पेक्टर सहित अन्य संसाधनों की व्यवस्था करने के लिए टेण्डर करने के निर्देश दिए है। कमेटी को 8 फरवरी तक टेण्डर की शर्ते तैयार कर रिपोर्ट सौंपने के लिए कहा है।

दो या तीन दिन में एक बार गाड़ी आने की शिकायत
पिछले दिनों जब बोर्ड बैठक हुई तो उसमें अधिकांश पार्षदों ने डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण का काम करने वाली फर्म बीवीजी कंपनी की वर्किंग को लेकर शिकायत की। पार्षदों का आरोप था कि अधिकांश स्थानों पर कंपनी की गाड़ियां कचरा लेने प्रतिदिन आने के बजाए 2 या 3 दिन के अंतराल में आती है। इसके अलावा कंपनी को वाहन चालक के साथ एक हेल्पर रखने का भी आदेश है, जो लोगों के घरों से कचरा पात्र लेकर कचरे को गाड़ी में डाल सके। लेकिन हेल्पर नहीं रखने के कारण मौजूद समय में लोगों को खुद गाड़ी में कचरा डालना पड़ता है।

दुकान संचालकों से अवैध वसूली का आरोप
इसके अलावा पार्षदों ने कंपनी के कर्मचारियों पर बाजार में दुकानदारों से अवैध वसूली करने का भी आरोप लगाया। पार्षदों का आरोप था कि कंपनी के लोग देर शाम दुकान बंद होने के समय कचरा लेने पहुंचते है और हर माह की बंधी के तौर पर 500 रुपए तक वसूलते है। जबकि कचरा संग्रहण का काम पूरी तरह निशुल्क है।

इन अधिकारियों की बनाई कमेटी
उपायुक्त (स्वास्थ्य), उपायुक्त (गैराज), उपायुक्त (विद्याधर नगर जोन), उपायुक्त (मालवीय नगर जोन), अधिशाषी अभियंता (प्रोजेक्ट) और एक अन्य एक्सईएन को इस कमेटी में शामिल किया है। ये कमेटी टेण्डर की शर्तो और इस पूरे काम के लिए क्या-क्या संसाधन और कितनी मात्रा में चािहए इसकी िरपोर्ट तैयार करेगी।

रोज औसतन 1400 टन कचरे का संग्रहण
पूरे जयपुर में डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण का काम बीवीजी कंपनी को दे रखा है। कागजी आंकड़ों की माने तो कंपनी औसतन प्रतिदिन शहर से 1400 टन के करीब कचरा उठाती है। कंपनी को प्रति टन कचरे का करीब 1792 रुपए का भुगतान किया जा रहा है।

