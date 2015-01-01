पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

8 साल की बच्ची की हत्या का खुलासा:पड़ोसी को महिला के साथ आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख मां-पापा को बताने को कहा तो मार डाला, दोनों गिरफ्तार

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर जिले के शाहपुरा में नाजायज संबंध उजागर होने के डर से प्रेमी और प्रेमिका ने मिलकर 8 साल की बच्ची की हत्या कर दी। लाश को कट्‌टे में छिपाकर सूखे चारे के ढेर में छिपा दिया। पुलिस ने सोमवार को दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
  • जयपुर जिले में शाहपुरा कस्बे में लोमोडो की ढाणी में 6 नवंबर को हुई वारदात
  • दो दिन बाद 8 नवंबर को प्लास्टिक के कट्‌टे में मिला था मासूम बच्ची का शव

जिले के शाहपुरा कस्बे में गांव खोरी में लोमोडो की ढाणी में 8 साल की मासूम बच्ची की हत्या का पुलिस ने सोमवार को पर्दाफाश कर दिया। यह वारदात बच्ची के घर के पड़ोस में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ मिलकर की थी। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि बच्ची खेलते हुए एक घर में चली गई थी। जहां उसने पड़ोसी और गांव में रहने वाली उसकी प्रेमिका को आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख लिया था।

रमेशचंद व रेखा ने घर के बाहर इस कड़बी के ढेर में नीतू की हत्या के बाद शव को कट्‌टे में डालकर छिपा दिया था
रमेशचंद व रेखा ने घर के बाहर इस कड़बी के ढेर में नीतू की हत्या के बाद शव को कट्‌टे में डालकर छिपा दिया था

अवैध संबंधों का राज उजागर होने के डर से आरोपियों ने बच्ची को धमकाया भी। लेकिन बच्ची ने कहा कि वह अपने मम्मी पापा को जाकर बताएगी। तब आरोपी व्यक्ति ने प्रेमिका के साथ मिलकर बच्ची की हत्या कर दी। लाश को कमरे में ही पलंग के नीचे छिपा दिया। इसके बाद देर रात को एक प्लास्टिक के कट्‌टे में शव को डालकर घर के बाहर कड़बी के ढेर में जाकर छिपा आए और घर आकर सो गए।

8 साल की बच्ची की हत्या से जुड़ा यह है पूरा मामला

जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी रमेशचंद खटाणा और रेखा गुर्जर है। दोनों विवाहित है। इनके बीच पिछले कुछ समय से नाजायज शारीरिक संबंध थे। रेखा के दो साल की एक बच्ची भी है। ये दोनों खोरी गांव में ही लोमोडो की ढाणी में रहते है। जानकारी के अनुसार 6 नवंबर को रमेशचंद के पड़ोसी प्रहलाद सहाय गुर्जर की 8 साल की बेटी नीतू गुर्जर अपने घर के बाहर अन्य बच्चों के साथ खेल रही थी।

6 नवंबर को लापता हुई नीतू की तलाश के लिए डॉग स्क्वायड टीम की मदद ली गई
6 नवंबर को लापता हुई नीतू की तलाश के लिए डॉग स्क्वायड टीम की मदद ली गई

इस बीच नीतू ने एक बंद कमरे में रमेशचंद व रेखा गुर्जर को निर्वस्त्र हालत में देख लिया। इनकी भनक रमेश व रेखा को लग गई। तब उन्होंने नीतू को धमकाया कि वह किसी को कुछ नहीं बताए। लेकिन मासूम बच्ची ने कहा कि वह अपने मम्मी पापा को जाकर बताएगी। तब उसकी गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी और लाश को एक बोरे में डाल दिया।

6 नवंबर को गायब होने पर पुलिस को सूचना दी, 125 पुलिसकर्मियों की टीम खोजबीन में लगी

कोटपूतली एएसपी रामस्वरुप कस्वां ने बताया कि 6 नवंबर की शाम को बच्ची के लापता होने की खबर मिलने पर पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। करीब 80 पुलिस के जवान, डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम, ड्राेन कैमरा टीम, एमओबी टीम, सायबर टीम सहित करीब 125 पुलिसकर्मियों की 10 टीमें गठित की गई। गांव के 3 किलोमीटर के एरिया में सर्च अभियान चलाया।

7 नवंबर तक घर, कुएं, बावड़ी,खाई, जंगल सब जगह बच्ची को तलाश किया। लेकिन वह नहीं मिली। तब रविवार, 8 नवंबर को सुबह 9:30 बजे से फिर सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरु किया। तब बच्ची का शव घर के ही समीप कड़बी के ढेर में एक प्लास्टिक के बैग में मिला। पड़ोस में रमेशचंद व रेखा का घर होने पर पुलिस को संदेह हुआ। उनके नजदीकियों का भी पता चला। तब शाहपुरा थानाप्रभारी राकेश ख्यालिया के अगुवाई में रमेशचंद व रेखा को डिटेन कर पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने बच्ची की हत्या का खुलासा किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें