हेरिटेज निगम में कांग्रेस का घेराव:मुस्लिम मेयर नहीं बनाने से नाराज मुस्लिम संगठनाें का पीसीसी पर धरना शुरू

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
8 निर्दलीयों का साथ मिलने से हम बहुमत से ज्यादा हैं
  • जयपुर हैरिटेज में 21 कांग्रेस व 8 निर्दलीय सहित 29 मुस्लिम प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की
  • सरकार की ओर से डिप्टी मेयर मुस्लिम को बनाने के ऐलान के बाद भी संगठनों का विरोध नहीं थम रहा

निगम चुनावों में जयपुर हैरिटेज में 21 कांग्रेस व 8 निर्दलीय सहित 29 मुस्लिम प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की लेकिन महापौर पद पर मुस्लिम उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाए जाने से कांग्रेस से जुड़े मुस्लिम संगठनों की नाराजगी खुलकर बाहर आ गई। कई मुस्लिम संगठनों ने इसके विरोध में प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर अनिश्चित कालीन धरना दे दिया है। मुस्लिम संगठनों के इस मुखर विरोध ने कांग्रेस की चिंता को बढ़ा दिया है क्योंकि जल्द ही प्रदेश में जिला परिषदों व पंचायत समितियों के भी चुनाव होने हैं।

इन संगठनों का विरोध इस बात को लेकर है कि प्रदेश में छह नगर निगमों में से एक में भी मुस्लिम मेयर नहीं बनाया गया। हालांकि कांग्रेस डैमेज कंट्रोल में जुटी हुई है। जयपुर हैरिटेज में डिप्टी मेयर के लिए मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी ही बनाया जाएगा, यह तय किया जा चुका है। इसमें उमर दराज और मोहम्मद फारूकी प्रमुख दावेदार हैं। मुस्लिम पार्षदों में से मेयर नहीं चुने जाने की बात पर कांग्रेस के एक बड़े नेता ने कहा कि जिस वक्त यह निर्णय हुआ उस वक्त दो मुस्लिम विधायक भी मौजूद थे।

परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास का कहना है कि जो भी फैसला लिया गया है वह पार्टी और पार्षदों की राय से लिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो विरोध कर रहे हैं वे भी कांग्रेस के ही लोग हैं उनकी बात सुनना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य में भी उन लोगों का सम्मान रखा जाएगा।

सरकार की ओर से डिप्टी मेयर मुस्लिम को बनाने के ऐलान के बाद भी संगठनों का विरोध नहीं थम रहा। पीसीसी मेंबर और मुस्लिम प्रोग्रेसिव फोरम के अध्यक्ष शरीफ खान ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने हमारे साथ छल किया है। सर्वाधिक पार्षद हमारे समाज के होने के बावजूद भी कहीं भी मेयर पद का उम्मीदवार अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग से नहीं बनाया जो कि हमारे साथ सबसे बड़ा छल है।

उन्होंने कहा कि न तो राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों और ना ही अब महापौर में हमारे समाज को प्रतिनिधित्व दिया गया जबकि कांग्रेस के लिए सदैव सौ फीसदी मतदान करता है ।उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार नहीं करती तब तक हमारा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना जारी रहेगा।

प्रतापसिंह का दावा- ग्रेटर में भाजपा पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं, हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड तय है
प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने दावा किया है- ग्रेटर में भाजपा व निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने कांग्रेस को समर्थन देने का भरोसा दिया है। सरकार के साथ सब काम करना चाहते हैं। ...यानी- कांग्रेस को उम्मीद है कि वह ग्रेटर निगम में निर्दलीयों के साथ भाजपा में भी सेंधमारी कर लेगी। उधर, हेरिटेज निगम में मेयर प्रत्याशी तय करने के बाद बनी स्थिति पर प्रतापसिंह ने कहा है- हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस का ही बोर्ड बनेगा। 8 निर्दलीयों का साथ मिलने से हम बहुमत से ज्यादा हैं। मेयर प्रत्याशी पर सब एकमत हैं।

