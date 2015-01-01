पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानिए... जयपुर मंडी के भाव:तेल मिलों की लिवाली से सरसों और चढ़ी, चने में भी आई मजबूती

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
खाद्य तेलों की त्यौहारी मांग से गुरुवार कोे जयपुर मंडी में सरसों मिल डिलीवरी में 25 रुपए क्विंटल की तेजी रही। सरसों तेल भी 100 रुपए और चढ़ गया। वहीं बेसन व दाल मिलों की लिवाली बढ़ने से चना मिल डिलीवरी 50 रुपए क्विंटल सुधार गया। दाल-दलहन में बदलाव देखने को नहीं मिला। सामान्य कामकाज से अनाज, ग्वार सीड व गुड़-चीनी के भाव पड़े रहे।अनाज: गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी नया 1740-1750, गेहूं दड़ा 1600-1650, मक्का लाल 1200-1500, बाजरा 1300-1305, ज्वार पीली 2000-2100, जौ लूज 1150-1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।गुड़-चीनी: चीनी 3600-3700, गुड़ 2600-3300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल टैक्स पेड।दाल-दलहन: मूंग मिल डिलीवरी 6500-7500, मोठ 6500-7200, चौला 5700-6000, उड़द 6500-7200, चना जयपुर लाइन 5350-5550, मूंग मोगर 8500-9400, मूंग छिलका 7500-8500, उड़द मोगर 7500-9500, अरहर दाल 8000-9500, चना दाल मीडियम 6300-6350, चना दाल बोल्ड 6550-6600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।तेल-तिलहन: सरसों 42 प्रतिशत कंडीशन सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 6325-6330, जयपुर सरसों कच्ची घाणी 12500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।ग्वार व ग्वारगम: ग्वार जयपुर लाइन 3950, ग्वार बीकानेर लाइन 4050, ग्वारगम जोधपुर 6500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।

