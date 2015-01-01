पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसलों के दाम:बुआई ज्यादा होने से सरसों लुढ़की, ग्वार सीड में भी गिरावट रही

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान में बुआई दस फीसदी ज्यादा हाेने के मद्देनजर मंगलवार काे जयपुर मंडी में सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 100 रुपए क्विंटल लुढ़क गई। इसके असर से सरसों तेल भी 300 रुपए क्विंटल सस्ता हाे गया। वहीं, नैफेड की ओर से 5,400 रुपए क्विंटल से नीचे भाव पर बिकवाली नहीं करने की अटकलों की वजह से चना मिल डिलीवरी में 25 रुपए क्विंटल की नरमी रही। लेकिन दाल-दलहन के भावों में बदलाव देखने काे नहीं मिला।

कमजोर उठाव से ग्वार सीड में 25 तथा ग्वारगम में 100 रुपए क्विंटल की गिरावट रही। सामान्य कारोबार से अनाज व चीनी के भाव पूर्व स्तर पर रहे। अनाज: गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी नया 1740-1750, गेहूं दड़ा 1600-1650, मक्का लाल 1200-1500, बाजरा 1300-1305, ज्वार पीली 2000-2100, जौ लूज 1150-1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल। गुड़-चीनी: चीनी 3600-3700, गुड़ 2600-3300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल टैक्स पेड। दाल-दलहन: मूंग मिल डिलीवरी 6500-7500, मोठ 6500-7200, चौला 5700-6000, उड़द 6500-7200, चना जयपुर लाइन 5225-5425, मूंग मोगर 8500-9400, मूंग छिलका 7500-8500, उड़द मोगर 7500-9500, अरहर दाल 8000-9500, चना दाल मीडियम 6300-6350, चना दाल बोल्ड 6550-6600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल। तेल-तिलहन: सरसों 42 प्रतिशत कंडीशन सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 6250-6255, जयपुर सरसों कच्ची घाणी 12300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल। ग्वार व ग्वारगम: ग्वार जयपुर लाइन 3850, ग्वार बीकानेर लाइन 3925, ग्वारगम जोधपुर 5950 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।

