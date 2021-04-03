पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानिए... जयपुर मंडी के भाव:कमजोर आवक से सरसों में उछाल, वायदा सौदों में भाव बढ़ने से चना सुधरा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
आवक कमजोर हाेने से गुरुवार काे जयपुर मंडी में सरसों मिल डिलीवरी के भाव 150 रुपए क्विंटल उछल गए। इस वजह से सरसों कच्ची घाणी तेल भी 200 रुपए क्विंटल महंगा हाे गया। वहीं, वायदा साैदाें में भाव बढ़ने से चना मिल डिलीवरी में 50 रुपए क्विंटल का सुधार रहा। लेकिन दाल-दलहन के भावों में बदलाव देखने काे नहीं मिला। मांग कमजोर हाेने से गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी में पांच रुपए क्विंटल की नरमी रही। सामान्य कारोबार से ग्वार सीड व चीनी के भाव पूर्व स्तर पर टिके रहे।अनाज: गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी नया 1810-1815, गेहूं दड़ा 1700-1705, मक्का लाल 1400-1500, बाजरा 1300-1350, ज्वार पीली 1500-1600, जौ लूज 1250-1300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।गुड़-चीनी: चीनी 3400-3525, गुड़ 2900-3100 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल टैक्स पेड।दाल-दलहन: मूंग मिल डिलीवरी 7000-7500, मोठ 6300-6800, चौला 5700-6000, उड़द 7000-7500, चना जयपुर लाइन 4700-4900, मूंग मोगर 8500-9000, मूंग छिलका 8000-8500, उड़द मोगर 9000-10000, अरहर दाल 9000-9500, चना दाल मीडियम 5100-5150, चना दाल बोल्ड 5450-5500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।तेल-तिलहन: सरसों 42 प्रतिशत कंडीशन सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 6325-6330, जयपुर सरसों कच्ची घाणी 12500, कांडला पाम 10100, कांडला साेया रिफाइंड 10900, मूंगफली लूज गुजरात 14000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।ग्वार व ग्वारगम: ग्वार जयपुर लाइन 3850-3925, ग्वारगम जोधपुर 6150 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल

