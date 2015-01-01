पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम प्रसंग में मौत:जयपुर में पड़ोस में किराए से रहते थे लड़का-लड़की, युवक की लाश मिली, नजदीक लहूलुहान पड़ी थी लड़की

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुहाना में कीरों की ढाणी के समीप पानी की टंकी के पास मिली युवक की लाश, उसके नजदीक ही लड़की भी लहूलुहान हालत में पड़ी थी
  • मुहाना इलाके में मुहाना मंडी के पास कीरों की ढाणी के पास की घटना
  • पुलिस का मानना है कि विषाक्त पदार्थ खाकर खुदकुशी के प्रयास का मामला

शहर के मुहाना इलाके में शनिवार सुबह कीरों की ढाणी के समीप मुहाना मंडी के गेट नंबर 2 पर एक युवक की लाश मिली। वहीं कुछ दूरी पर एक युवती लहूलुहान हालत में अचेत पड़ी नजर आई। मामले को पुलिस प्रेम प्रसंग में खुदकुशी के प्रयास से जोड़कर देख रही है। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने युवक की लाश को जयपुरिया अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है।

घटनास्थल पर घायल पड़ी युवती को संभालते हुए स्थानीय लोग
घटनास्थल पर घायल पड़ी युवती को संभालते हुए स्थानीय लोग

वहीं, युवती को महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। फिलहाल उसकी स्थिति पर्चा बयान देने लायक नहीं है। उसके होश में आने पर घटना की सच्चाई सामने आ सकेगी। मुहाना थाना पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक युवक के शव की शिनाख्त उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी देशराज के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक युवती भी यूपी की रहने वाली बताई जा रही है। उसका नाम खुशबू होना सामने आया है। उसके सिर पर चोट के गंभीर निशान मिले है। युवक के शरीर पर मारपीट या चोट के निशान नहीं थे। इससे लग रहा था कि लड़के की मौत विषाक्त पदार्थ के सेवन से हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों मुहाना क्षेत्र में ही रहते हैं। लड़का-लड़की के घर के नजदीक किराये के मकान में रह रहा था। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

