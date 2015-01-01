पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  • Nagar Nigam Heritage XEN And Contractor Were Caught Taking Bribe Of Rs 1 Lakh On Dhanteras, Court Sent To Jail On Diwali In Jaipur

एसीबी का एक्शन:धनतेरस पर 1 लाख की रिश्वत लेते-देते पकड़े गए थे एक्सईएन और ठेकेदार, कोर्ट ने दीपावली पर दोनों को जेल भेजा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस पर 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार हुए थे नगर निगम हैरिटेज जयपुर के एक्सईएन शेरसिंह चौधरी (सफेद शर्ट पहने) और ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल।
  • भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की जयपुर ग्रामीण इकाई टीम ने जयपुर में किया था ट्रैप
  • दोनों आरोपियों को एसीबी ने आज कोर्ट में पेश किया, रात में देर तक चली पूछताछ

शहर में शुक्रवार को धनतेरस पर मिठाई के डिब्बे में एक लाख की रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगे हाथ पकड़े गए जयपुर नगर निगम हेरिटेज के अधिशाषी अभियंता (एक्सईएन) शेरसिंह चौधरी और ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल उर्फ गोपी को एसीबी टीम ने शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने दोनों आरोपियों को दीपावली की शाम को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया। इससे पहले देर रात तक दोनों आरोपियों के घर पर एसीबी ने सर्च कार्रवाई कर पूछताछ की। इस दौरान पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नीरज भारद्वाज और टीम मौजूद रही।

एसीबी के महानिदेशक भगवान लाल सोनी ने बताया कि एसीबी को शिकायत मिली थी कि नगर निगम जयपुर हेरिटेज में ठेकेदारों द्वारा करवाए गए बिलों को पास करने की एवज में एक्सईएन को रिश्वत में मोटी रकम दी जा रही है। यह रकम आरोपी ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल के मार्फत एक्सईएन शेरसिंह चौधरी को दी जा रही है।

सभी ठेकेदारों से रिश्वत इकट्‌ठा कर एक्सईएन के घर गया था ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल

एसीबी के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक दिनेश एमएन के निर्देशन में शिकायत का सत्यापन करवाया गया। तब शुक्रवार को एसीबी ट्रैप रचा। शुक्रवार को धनतेरस की शाम को जब ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल सभी ठेकेदारों की तरफ से इकट्‌ठा की गई रिश्वत की रकम 1 लाख रुपए लेकर एक्सईएन शेर सिंह चौधरी के गिरनार कॉलोनी स्थित घर पहुंचा था। तब रिश्वत की रकम लेते वक्त ही जयपुर ग्रामीण इकाई के पुलिस निरीक्षक नीरज भारद्वाज के नेतृत्व में उनकी टीम ने छापा मारा।

तब एसीबी टीम ने एक्सईएन शेर सिंह चौधरी व ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल को रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनकी जेब से रिश्वत की रकम बरामद कर ली। इसके बाद शेर सिंह सहित ठेकेदार गोविंद अग्रवाल के बुद्धसिंहपुरा स्थित निवास पर एसीबी उपअधीक्षक सायर सिंह द्वारा तलाशी की गई। एसीबी द्वारा उक्त प्रकरण को भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम 1988 के अन्तर्गत प्रकरण दर्ज कर अग्रिम अनुसंधान किया जाएगा।

