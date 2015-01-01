पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयपुर समारोह:न कवि सम्मलेन और न सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम केवल औपचारिकता ही रह गया स्थापना दिवस का उत्सव

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में गंगापोल गेट पर क्रेन की मदद से गणेश जी की पूजा करती जयपुर ग्रेटर महापौर सौम्या गुर्जर और हैरिटेज महापौर मुनेश गुर्जर।

महाराजा सवाई जयसिंह का बसाया जयपुर शहर आज 293 साल का हो गया। जयपुर नगर निगम और सरकार की ओर से राजधानी के इस स्थापना दिवस को जो हर साल धूम-धाम से मनाया जाता था। वह पिछले तीन साल से देखने को नहीं मिला। स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम के नाम पर केवल अब गणेश जी की पूजा कर औपचारिकता ही की जा रही है।

बुधवार को भी नगर निगम ग्रेटर महापौर सौम्या गुर्जरऔर हैरिटेज की महापौर मुनेश गुर्जर ने आज मोती डूंगरी गणेश मंदिर और उसके बाद चारदीवारी स्थित गंगापोल गेट पर पर गणेश जी की पूजा-अर्चना की। इस मौके पर दोनों ही मेयर ने मिलकर कार्य करने और शहर को स्वच्छता में नंबर एक लाने की बात कही। वहीं इस मौके पर महापौर सौम्या गुर्जर ने कहा कि जयपुर अपनी वास्तुकला और स्थापत्य के लिये विश्व में अपनी विशेष पहचान रखता है। उन्होने शहर में स्थित ऐतिहासिक मंदिरों/इमारतों तथा पार्को में करौली के गुलाबी पत्थर के शिलालेख स्थापित करने की बात कही। इन शिलालेखों पर जयपुर की धरोहरों के इतिहास को उकेरा जाएगा, ताकि आमजन एवं जयपुर आने वाले पावणों को जयपुर के इतिहास से परिचित करवाया जा सके।

इसलिए नहीं हुए दो साल से कार्यक्रम
नगर निगम जयपुर की ओर से हर साल जो बड़े स्तर पर स्थापना दिवस पर आयोजन होते थे वह पिछले दो साल से नहीं हो रहे। गतवर्ष 2019 महापौर रहे विष्णु लाटा के समय ये कार्यक्रम राजनीति की भेंट चढ़ गया था। उस समय सांस्कृतिक समिति चैयरमेन कांग्रेस मोहन मीणा थे। मीणा ने बताया कि गत वर्ष मेयर और आयुक्त के बीच आपसी समंजस्य नहीं बैठने के कारण कार्यक्रम की अनुमति नहीं मिल सकी थी। इसलिए स्थापना दिवस वाले दिन ही केवल गोविंददेव जी मंदिर में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित हो सका था। इसी तरह साल 2018 में भी तत्कालीन मेयर अशोक लाहोटी के समय जयपुर स्थापना दिवस महज औपचारिकता रह गया था। उस समय प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव शुरू हो गए थे।

चुनाव और कोरोना की भेंट चढ़ा उत्सव
इस साल नगर निगम में बोर्ड नहीं होने और कोरोना काल चलने के कारण उत्सव नहीं हो सके। राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन में 30 नवंबर तक प्रदेश में सामाजिक, धार्मिक एवं सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम एवं बड़े आयोजन पर रोक लगा रखी है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ इस बार चुनाव होने के कारण भी कार्यक्रम नहीं हो सके।

शहर में एक माह तक होते थे आयोजन
3 साल पहले जयपुर स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर जयपुर नगर निगम और विभिन्न संस्थाएं इसे बड़े धूम-धाम से मनाते थे। जयपुर के अलग-अलग स्थानों पर कई धार्मिक, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के साथ कल्चर नाईट, कवि सम्मेलन सहित अनेक कार्यक्रम होते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें