खास बातचीत:राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के नए अध्यक्ष हरि प्रसाद शर्मा की भास्कर से विशेष बातचीत

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: विनोद मित्तल
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सवाल : पेपर आउट होने से बोर्ड विवादों में रहता है, कैसे रोकेंगे
  • जवाब : सीरियस मामला है, युवाओं का विश्वास नहीं टूटने दूंगा

राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के नए अध्यक्ष रिटायर आईपीएस हरि प्रसाद शर्मा का कहना है कि वे प्रदेश के युवाओं के लिए बेस्ट से बेस्ट देने का प्रयास करेंगे। चयन बोर्ड का काम चुनौती भरा है। क्योंकि हजारों लाखों युवाओं का भविष्य इससे जुड़ा रहता है। इसलिए वे पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ काम करेंगे। शर्मा से चयन बोर्ड के काम काज को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने बातचीत की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने उनको बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी है। वे युवाओं के विश्वास को टूटने नहीं देंगे।

Q सरकार ने आपको चयन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष की बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी है। इसको किस तरह से लेते हैं?
A निश्चित रूप से चयन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष का पद चुनौती भरा है। वे पूरी कर्मठता, ईमानदारी के साथ अपना फर्ज निभाएंगे।
Q चयन बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में पारदर्शिता को लेकर आपका क्या प्लान रहेगा?
A इस पद पर ज्वाइनिंग के बाद एक बार में काम को समझ लूं। इसके बाद युवाओं के हित में पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ काम होगा।
Q पेपर आउट होने को लेकर चयन बोर्ड विवादों में रहता है। इसको कैसे रोकेंगे?
A पेपर आउट होना बहुत सीरियस मामला है। चयन बोर्ड से युवाओं का विश्वास जुड़ा होता है। वे इस विश्वास को किसी भी सूरत में टूटने नहीं देंगे।
Q चयन बोर्ड की कई भर्तियां लंबित पड़ी है। बेरोजगार युवा भर्ती परीक्षाओं की तिथियों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं?
A लंबित भर्तियों को पूरा करने के लिए पूरी तत्परता के साथ काम होगा। उन्हें जल्दी पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।
Q हजारों युवाओं का भविष्य चयन बोर्ड से जुड़ा है। उनकी उम्मीदों पर किस तरह से खरा उतरेंगे?
A प्रदेश के युवाओं के लिए बेस्ट से बेस्ट देने का प्रयास करूंगा। मैं पूरी निष्पक्षता के साथ शिक्षित युवाओं के भले के लिए काम करूंगा।

