परेशानी:जमीन का रिकॉर्ड व रेवेन्यू प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन हुई तो ‘डाउन’ हो गया एनआईसी का सर्वर

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में जमीन की जमाबंदी, नक्शा सहित अन्य रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन करने के बाद नामांतकरण सहित दूसरी प्रक्रिया भी जोड़ने के कारण ‘सर्वर’ पर लोड बढ़ गया है। रजिस्ट्री करने वाले सर्वर में भी दिक्कत है। इससे दोनों सर्वर दिन में कई बार ‘डाउन’ रहते हैं।

रेवेन्यू रिकॉर्ड व प्रक्रिया को ऑनलाइन करके आम जनता को सुविधा दी जानी थी, लेकिन बार-बार सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण किसान व आम जनता की दुविधा बढ़ गई है। लोगों की शिकायतों के बाद राजस्व विभाग ने एनआईसी व आईटी विभाग को सर्वर अपग्रेड करने के लिए लिखा है। हालांकि एनआईसी के अधिकारियों ने सर्वर को अपग्रेड करने व ज्यादा कैपेसिटी करने की जिम्मेदारी रेवन्यू बोर्ड तथा पंजीयन व मुद्रांक विभाग पर डाल दी है।
प्रदेश में राजस्व विभाग की सेवा अपना खाता, ई-गिरदावरी, कृषि ऋण रहन पोर्टल, ई-रजिस्ट्रेशन व ई-नामांतरकरण सहित अन्य राजस्व रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन होना था, लेकिन अब ये सेवाएं ऑनलाइन होना तो दूर ऑफलाइन भी ठप हैं। लोगों को जमाबंदी, नक्शा सहित अन्य दस्तावेज नहीं मिल रहे हैं। विभाग ने कामों को ऑनलाइन करने का दावा किया था, लेकिन हालात नहीं सुधर रहे है।
दिक्कत आ रही है, जल्दी करेंगे सर्वर अपग्रेड : राजस्व मंत्री
राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी का कहना है कि काश्तकारों की जमीन की जमाबंदी, नक्शा सहित अन्य रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन किया है। लेकिन नामांतरकरण, रजिस्ट्री सहित प्रक्रिया के बाद सर्वर पर लोड बढ़ गया। सर्वर एनआईसी व आईटी विभाग देखता है। ऐसे में सर्वर को अपग्रेड करने के लिए आईटी विभाग को लिखा है। ताकि ज्यादा क्षमता का सर्वर लगाया जाए, इससे किसानों व आम जनता को दिक्कत नहीं हो।

