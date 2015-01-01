पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती का असर:नाइट कर्फ्यू और पाबंदी ने बदला शादियों का प्रबंधन, दिन में करवाए फेरे और प्रीतिभोज

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में एक विवाह स्थल पर दिन में फेरे लेते वर-वधु।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर आज अबूझ सावा है और सैकड़ों जोडे़ आज एक-दूसरे के हमसफर बनेंगे। शहर के लगभग सभी मैरिज गार्डनों में आयोजन सुबह से तैयारियां चल रही है। लेकिन इस बार यहां कई नई व्यवस्थाएं भी देखने को मिल रही है। अक्सर रात में शादी के फेरे और प्रीतिभोज करने का जो चलन अब तक देखने को मिलता था वह अब दिन में देखने को मिल रहा है। इसके पीछे कारण नाइट कर्फ्यू और कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण लगाई 100 मेहमानों की बंदिश है।

जयपुर में टोंक रोड पर शादी-समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले वाहनों काे फूलों से सजाते हुए।
जयपुर में टोंक रोड पर शादी-समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले वाहनों काे फूलों से सजाते हुए।

शहर में आयोजित शादी समारोह पर नजर डाले तो सुबह से फूल डेकोरेशन वालों के वाहनों की भीड़ लगी हुई है। मैरिज गार्डनों में भी लोगों की आवाजाही देखने को मिली। कई जगहों पर तो दिन में ही वर-वधु ने फेरे लिए और दिन में ही जीमने का कार्यक्रम शुरू हो गया। वहीं शादी समारोह स्थल पर भी कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना के इंतजाम देखने को मिले।

प्रवेश स्थल पर सैनेटाइजर रखने के साथ ही प्रवेश द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। समारोह में लोगों के बीच 2 गज की दूरी रहे इसके लिए सीटिंग व्यवस्था भी वैसी ही की जा रही है। निकासी द्वार और कॉमन एरिया में हैंड वाश और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था भी कई जगह देखने को मिली।

परिवारों तक सीमित हुए आयोजन
पाबंदी को देखते हुए इस बार आयोजन भी सीमित स्तर पर ही देखने को मिल रहे है। ज्यादातर लोगों ने अपने सगे-संबंधियों को निमंत्रण दिया है। यही कारण है कि इस बार समारोह इस बार विवाह स्थल के अलावा घरों के आस-पास भी देखने को मिले।

प्रशासन की भी सख्त नजर, गाइडलाइन फोलो नहीं तो लगेगा 25 हजार का जुर्माना
पूरे जयपुर शहर में ही आज लगभग 2 हजार और जबकि जिले में 4 हजार से ज्यादा शादी-समारोह है। जिला प्रशासन में आज की शादी की सूचना के चार हजार से ज्यादा एप्लीकेशन मिले है। शादी समारोह में कोरोना से बचने के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना हो रही है या नहीं इस पर निगरानी के लिए प्रशासन ने 15 आरएएस अधिकारियों की टीम भी उतारी है, जो शहर में 60 से ज्यादा थानों की पुलिस के सहयोग से नजर बनाए रखे हुए है। इसके लिए बकायदा वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई जाएगी और जहां गाइडलाइन की पालना होती नहीं मिली वहां 25 हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना भी लगाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए तूफान आने से पहले ही 90% भर चुके बांध से पानी छोड़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें