मौसम:माउंट आबू में सामान्य से 7 डिग्री पर आया रात का पारा, नवंबर में जाेर पकड़ेगी सर्दी

जयपुर42 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश में अब सर्दी धीरे-धीरे पांव पसारने लगी है। बीते तीन दिन में कई शहराें में रात का पारा 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़क गया
  • 7 शहराें में 15 डिग्री से नीचे आया न्यूनतम तापमान

प्रदेश में अब सर्दी धीरे-धीरे पांव पसारने लगी है। बीते तीन दिन में कई शहराें में रात का पारा 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़क गया। बीती रात माउंट आबू में न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया जाे सामान्य से भी 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है, यहां दिन का पारा भी 26 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुआ। कई शहराें में तापमान तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़का।
रात के पारे में गिरावट, दिन के तापमान पर असर नहीं
बीते एक हफ्ते से न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट हुई है, लेकिन अधिकतम तापमान अभी भी कई शहराें में 30 से 35 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच ही बना हुआ है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार फिलहाल रात के पारे में हल्की गिरावट जारी रहेगी, लेकिन नवंबर पहले हफ्ते आखिरी में दिन का पारा भी गिरेगा, इससे सर्दी का असर बढ़ेगा।

