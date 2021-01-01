पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Niwai And Nokha Gave A New Political Message In The Civic Elections, Given The Shock Of Rebellion In The Absence Of A Hearing In Congress

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सियासी उठापटक:निकाय चुनाव में निवाई और नोखा ने दिया नया सियासी संदेश, कांग्रेस में सुनवाई ना होने पर बगावत की राह अपनाकर दे दिया झटका

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
  • स्थानीय पदाधिकारियों और नेताओं के बीच चल रही अनबन पार्टी पर पड़ रही है भारी
  • 47 निकायों में निर्दलीयों व अन्य का दबदबा भाजपा-कांग्रेस के लिए खतरा

प्रदेश के 20 जिलाें में हुए निकाय चुनावाें में स्थानीय नेताओं ने कांग्रेस - बीजेपी काे झटका देते खुद का पताका फहरा लिया है। इन स्थानीय नेताओं ने विधायकाें या पार्टी पदाधिकारियाें से अनबन के चलते ऐसा किया है। इन स्थानीय नेताओं ने विधायकाें व पार्टी पदाधिकारियाें काे क्षेत्र में फेल घाेषित करा दिया है। आगामी चुनावाें में इन नेताओं की जमीन खिसकने का भी संदेश दिया है।

निवाई के लिए पीसीसी से लेकर सीएमओ तक संपर्क किया लेकिन रिस्पांस नहीं : इसरानी

निवाई के राजनैतिक घटनाक्रम के अनुसार नगर पालिका चुनाव में एनसीपी के सिंबल पर जीते हुए सभी 17 पार्षदों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। एनसीपी नेता दिलीप इसरानी ने बताया कि उन्होंने भाजपा में जाने से पूर्व नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस के चुनाव प्रभारी से संपर्क किया। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय के पदाधिकारियों से संपर्क किया।

रेस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला ताे सीएमओ से संपर्क साधा, लेकिन वहां से भी रिस्पांस नहीं मिला। ऐसे में सभी जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों से चर्चा कर सर्व सम्मति से भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करने का निर्णय लिया गया। चुनाव से पूर्व भी कांग्रेस के नेताओं से रेस्पॉन्स नहीं मिलने के कारण एनसीपी का सिंबल लेकर आए।

नगरपालिका के 35 वार्डों में से 29 वार्डों में अपने मजबूत, निष्ठावान व कर्तव्यनिष्ठ, टिकाऊ व जिताऊ प्रत्याशी खड़े किए। चुनाव में प्रत्याशियों को विजय हासिल करवाने के लिए प्रत्येक वार्ड में व्यक्तिश हर मतदाता से संपर्क साधा गया। इसका नतीजा यह निकला कि 17 प्रत्याशी जीत कर पार्षद बने। लेकिन बहुमत से एक कम रहने के कारण बहुमत नहीं आ पाया। शहर की जनता ने विश्वास किया तो उनके विश्वास पर खरा उतरने व शहर के विकास व विधायक से नाराजगी की वजह से भाजपा में जाने का फैसला लेना पड़ा।

नोखा की कहानी; कन्हैयालाल झंवर के प्रभाव से तीसरी बार नगर पालिका में एनसीपी की जीत

2010 के नगर पालिका चुनाव में जब जनता को सीधे चेयरमैन चुनना था तब कन्हैयालाल झंवर ने चेयरमैन की सीट महिला होने की वजह से मंजूदेवी पंचारिया को अपना अध्यक्ष पद का उम्मीदवार बनाया। चेयरमैन और पार्षद का एक जैसा चुनाव चिन्ह लेने के लिए झंवर ने एनसीपी के अध्यक्ष शरद पंवार की पार्टी से संपर्क कर सिंबल के लिए अधिकार ले लिया।

इससे पहले 2008 में जब झंवर विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़े और जीते। विधानसभा में वे एनसीपी के सिंबल से नहीं आए। 2013 के विधानसभा चुनाव में रामेश्वर डूडी और पूर्व संसदीय सचिव कन्हैया लाल झंवर नोखा विधानसभा से आमने-सामने चुनाव लड़े।

डूडी चुनाव जीते, झंवर हार गए लेकिन 2015 में जब नगर पालिका चुनाव हुए तो नोखा में झंवर ने अपने पुत्र नारायण झंवर को फिर एनसीपी के सिंबल से चुनाव लड़ाया। सभी 35 वार्ड में अपने उम्मीदवार एनसीपी के सिंबल से ही लड़े और नारायण दूसरी बार एनसीपी के सिंबल से चेयरमैन बने। 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में झंवर ने बीकानेर पूर्व से कांग्रेस के सिंबल से चुनाव लड़ा पर हार गए।

कुचेरा में बीजेपी, नाेखा में कांग्रेस शून्य पर आउट

निकाय चुनाव के दाैरान कुचेरा में बीजेपी 0 पर रही ताे कांग्र्रेस नाेखा में 0 पर रही है। वहीं 90 निकायाें में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस 30 -30 निकायाें में सिंगल फिगर पर रही है। दाेनाे ही पार्टियाें के लिए यह चिंताजनक माना जा रहा है। वहीं 15 निकाय ऐसे है जहां पर निर्दलीयाें भारी है।

कुशलगढ़ और कुचेरा में अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी निर्विराेध

कुशलगढ़ और कुचेरा नगर पालिका में अध्यक्ष पद का प्रत्याशी निर्विराेध बन सकते हैं। 7 फरवरी काे अध्यक्ष पद की घाेषणा हाेगी। कुशलगढ़ में बीजेपी, कुचेरा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अध्यक्ष बनने जा रहा है।

डूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के एक एक बागी ने भी भरा नामांकन
डूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के एक-एक बागी ने नामांकन भरा है। इससे दाेनाे ही पार्टियाें की चिंताएं और चर्चाएं बढ़ी हुई है। इस तरह से दाेनाे ही पार्टियाें काे क्राॅस वाेटिंग और बगावत का खतरा नजर आ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser