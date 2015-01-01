पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मीटिंग:कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर कोई कोताही नहीं बरती जाए, टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़ाने के निर्देश

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परिवार मेें एक व्यक्ति के पाॅजिटिव आने पर परिवार के सभी सदस्यों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया जाए
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क लगाने एवं अधिक भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं करने जैसे उपायों पर पूरा फोकस रखा जाए
  • टेस्टिंग क्षमता का पूरा उपयोग करते हुए अधिक से अधिक लोगों के सैम्पल टेस्ट करने के निर्देश दिए

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि त्यौहारी सीजन एवं सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए कोविड-19 को लेकर किसी तरह की कोताही नहीं बरती जाए। उन्होंने चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग को कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने में पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरूआत से ही राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों से मिली कामयाबी को बरकरार रखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क लगाने एवं अधिक भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं करने जैसे उपायों पर पूरा फोकस रखा जाए।

गहलोत सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर प्रदेश में कोविड-19 की समीक्षा बैठक को सम्बोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की हिस्ट्री का पता लगाकर वे जिन लोगों के सम्पर्क में आए हों, उनकी टेस्टिंग की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी परिवार में एक व्यक्ति के पाॅजिटिव आने पर परिवार के सभी सदस्यों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया जाए। उन्होंने टेस्टिंग क्षमता का पूरा उपयोग करते हुए अधिक से अधिक लोगों के सैम्पल टेस्ट करने के निर्देश दिए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने दिल्ली का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि वहां कोरोना से मृत्युदर पिछले दिनों में अचानक बढ़ी है। ऐसे में प्रदेश में भी किसी तरह की ढिलाई नहीं बरतें। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना पाॅजिटिव की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए उसके अनुरूप तैयारियां पहले से ही रखने के निर्देश दिए।

साथ ही विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों एवं अधिकारियों की टीम बनाकर विभिन्न राज्यों में कोरोना संक्रमण की वर्तमान स्थिति का विश्लेषण करने को कहा। उन्होंने हैल्प लाइन नम्बर ‘181’ का भी व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करने के निर्देश दिए ताकि आमजन इस सुविधा का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग कर सके। उन्होंने गैर कोरोना बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए शुरू की गई 550 मोबाईल ओपीडी वेन का रोगियों के उपचार में प्रभावी उपयोग सुनिश्चित करने एवं इनकी पर्याप्त माॅनिटरिंग के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें