नगर निगम चुनाव:जयपुर ग्रेटर में आज शाम थमा प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार का शोर, अब 1 नवंबर को 150 वार्डों में होगा मतदान

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
जयपुर ग्रेटर नगर निगम में चुनाव प्रचार शुक्रवार शाम को समाप्त हो गया। ऐसे में प्रत्याशियों और उनके समर्थकों ने रोड निकाले। अपना पूरा दम झोंक दिया। इस बीच कोरोना गाइडलाइन और चुनाव आयोग के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ी।
  • प्रत्याशियों और उनके समर्थकों ने झोंकी पूरी ताकत, कोरोना गाइडलाइन की उड़ी धज्जियां
  • इस बार 686 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में आजमाऐंगे किस्मत, 31 को रवाना होंगे मतदान दल
  • जयपुर ग्रेटर नगर निगम में 12 लाख 28 हजार 754 मतदाता करेंगे वोटिंग

नगर निगम जयपुर ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डों में प्रत्याशियों के लिए चुनाव प्रचार शुक्रवार शाम को थम गए। अब 1 नवंबर को सुबह 7:30 बजे से शाम को 5:30 बजे तक मतदान होगा। इसके बाद 3 नवंबर को मतगणना होगी। शुक्रवार शाम को 5:30 बजे चुनाव प्रचार की समयावधि समाप्त होने से पहले प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों ने अपने क्षेत्रों में रोड शो किए। जिसमें चुनाव आयोग की जबरदस्त धज्जियां उड़ते नजर आई। चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशी न केवल चुनाव आयोग की, बल्कि कोरोना के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन को भी नजरअंदाज करते दिखाई पड़े। प्रचार में जहां एक प्रत्याशी एक वाहन से अधिक उपयोग में नहीं ले सकता था, वहां प्रत्याशियों के काफिले में 8-10 वाहनों की लम्बी-लम्बी कतारें देखने को मिली।

चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना भी नहीं हो सकी।
चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना भी नहीं हो सकी।

दिग्गज नेता जब चुनाव प्रचार में कूदे तो वे भी कोरोना की गाइडलाइन को नजरअंदाज करते दिखे। जिन वाहनों की रैलियों में वे ​थे उसमें एक-एक गाड़ी पर 8 से 10 लोग खडे़ दिखे। चुनाव प्रचार में मशगूल कई नेता तो ऐसे थे, जिन्होंने भीड़ में सोश्यल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखना तो दूर मुंह पर मास्क पहनना भी मुनासिब नहीं समझा। रैलियों व सभाओं में एक—दूसरे के गले लगना, मालाएं पहनना ये सब देखकर ऐसा लग रहा मानो कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलने का खतरा अब पूरी तरह खत्म हो चुका है।

प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार में घर परिवार की महिलाएं और अन्य कार्यकताओं ने अंतिम दिन पूरा दम लगाया।
प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार में घर परिवार की महिलाएं और अन्य कार्यकताओं ने अंतिम दिन पूरा दम लगाया।

ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डों में 686 प्रत्याशी है मैदान में, 1 नवंबर को होगी वोटिंग

नगर निगम जयपुर ग्रेटर के चुनाव में 150 वार्डों के लिए 686 प्रत्याशी मैदान में अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे है। इसमें भाजपा पार्टी से 147, जबकि 148 प्रत्याशी कांग्रेस से है। जयपुर ग्रेटर के लिए 1 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। इससे पहले शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे चुनाव प्रचार थमने के साथ ही अब रैली, जनसभाओं पर रोक लग गई। ऐसे में ये प्रत्याशी अपने पक्ष में वोट मांगने के लिए कल मतदाताओं के घर-घर जाएंगे।

जयपुर ग्रेटर में 12 लाख 28 हजार 754 मतदाता वोटिंग करेंगे। इनमें 6 लाख 45 हजार 160 पुरुष मतदाता है। जबकि 5 लाख 83 हजार 583 महिला मतदाता है। जयपुर ग्रेटर नगर निगम में सबसे ज्यादा मतदाताओं की संख्या है।

