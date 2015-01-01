पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

होटल में आग:बैन होने बाद भी जयपुर में गूंजा पटाखों का शोर, रॉकेट होटल पर गिरा फर्नीचर जलकर हुआ खाक

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के वैशाली नगर स्थित होटल सरोवर की छत पर लगी आग में जला फर्नीचर।

जयपुर में आतिशबाजी पर लगाई बैन की दीपावली पर शहर में खूब धज्जियां उडी। शहर के कई जगह लोगों ने रोक के बावजूद देर रात तक पटाखे जलाए। इस दौरान वैशाली नगर स्थित एक होटल की छत पर रॉकेट के गिरने से वहां आग लग गई, जिससे वहां रखे टेबिल—कुर्सी व अन्य फर्नीचर जलकर रखाा हो गया। गनीमत ये रही कि आग ज्यादा फैली नहीं वरना बडा हादसा हो सकता था।

नगर निगम जयपुर के सहायक अग्निशमन अधिकारी छोटू राम ने बताया ​कि रात करीब 11.15 बजे कंट्रोल रूम पर वैशाली के होटल सरोवर में आग की सूचना मिली। सूचना मिलते ही हमारी टीम 2 फायर ब्रिगेड लेकर मौके पर पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन तब तक होटल प्रबंधन की ओर से काफी हद तक आग पर काबू पा लिया था। उन्होने बताया कि त्यौहार होने के कारण होटल खाली था। इससे कोई बडा हादसा नहीं हुआ।

उन्होने बताया कि आग का मुख्य कारण पटाखा जलकर आना माना जा रहा है। क्योंकि जिस समय हादसा हुआ उस समय होटल की छत पर कोई नहीं था और पूरा एरिया बंद था। आस—पास कुछ जगहों पर आतिशबाजी भी हो रही थी, जिसको देखकर आशंका जताई जा रही है कि कोई रॉकेट या पटाखे की चिंगारी फर्नीचर पर गिरी होगी हो उससे आग लगी होगी। उन्होने बताया कि इस घटना में किसी भी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई।

31 दिसंबर तक है अतिशबाजी और पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक
राजस्थान में कोरोना के बढते मामलों को देखते हुए सरकार ने पूरे प्रदेश में आतिशबाजी और पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगा रखी है। इस बैन के तहत सरकार ने 31 दिसंबर तक पटाखा बेचने पर 10 हजार रुपए और आतिशबाजी करने पर 2 का जुर्माना लगाने का भी फैसला किया है। यह कार्रवाई राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत करने का प्रावधान किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें