समस्या:सीकर रोड पर बनाए 252 हेक्टेयर के नए ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में सुरक्षा दीवार ही नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
बिजली पानी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबारियों को सता रहा है चोरी का डर
  • बोले- जेडीए डवलपमेंट चार्ज तो वसूलना चाहता है, लेकिन अभी भी काश्तकारों का कब्जा बरकरार

सीकर रोड पर बनाए जा रहे न्यू ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबारियों का शिफ्ट होना तो शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन जिन कारोबारियों को भूखंड आवंटित हो चुके हैं और जिन्हें होने हैं। उन दोनों का ही डवलपमेंट चार्ज का मसला सुलझ नहीं पा रहा है। जेडीए ने सुविधाएं विकसित किए बिना ही भूखंड आवंटियों को आवंटन निरस्त करने के नोटिस जारी कर दिए।

जिसे लेकर ट्रांसपोर्टस ने नगरीय विकास मंत्री से भी इसकी शिकायत की है। जयपुर ट्रांसपोर्ट ऑपरेटर्स एसोसिएशन की ओर से लिखे गए पत्र न्यू ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में मूलभूत सुविधाएं विकसित कराने की मांग की है।

ट्रांसपोर्टस का कहना है कि जेडीए ने 252 हैक्टेयर भूमि में सीकर रोड पर न्यू ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर तो बना दिया लेकिन अभी भी काश्तकारों व गांव के लोगों का कई ब्लॉकों पर कब्जा है, जो जेडीए खाली नहीं करवा पा रहा। प्रशासन को इसकी बाउंड्रीवाल बनाने में भी एक साल लग जाएगा। जब तक सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं होते तब तक ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियों को चोरी का डर सता रहा है।

ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में ये सुविधाएं मांग रहे हैं कारोबारी
ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के ए 2 नंबर ब्लॉक में अभी तक रोड लाइट व बिजली के खंभे तक नहीं लगाए गए। जबकि ए 3 ब्लॉक जंगल जैसा है और बी 2 ब्लॉक में किसानों के कब्जे हैं और वे खाली करने को तैयार नहीं।

यही नहीं यहां पीएचईडी ने 19 बोरिंग तो करवा दिए लेकिन एक में भी थ्री फेज का कनेक्शन नहीं किया, जिसकी वजह से वे काम ही नहीं कर रहे और लोगों को महंगा पानी खरीदना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में ट्रांसपोर्टस वहां कैसे व्यवसाय करेंगे और न ही सुरक्षा के इंतजाम हैं। ट्रांसपोर्टस ने मंत्री शांति धारीवाल से एक बार ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर का दौरा करने की मांग की है ताकि अफसरों के कार्यों की हकीकत सामने आ सके।
न्यू ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में शिफ्ट होने का मामला
सरकार ने अजमेर रोड आगरा रोड सीकर रोड पर तीन न्यू ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने की घोषणा की थी। सिर्फ सीकर रोड पर 2574 एप्लीकेशन ने मांगी गई जिसमें 522 ट्रांसपोर्टर्स ने अप्लाई किया। कारण यह कि अधिकतर लोग अजमेर रोड और आगरा रोड पर दुकानें लेना चाह रहे थे।

हालांकि 1600 व्यापारियों को ही वहां 1111 रुपए प्रति वर्ग मीटर में प्लॉट मिले, जेडीए ने 40 वर्ग मीटर से लेकर 18 वर्ग मीटर साइज के प्लॉट आवंटित किए है। इसमें से 972 ट्रांसपोर्टर्स को 2017 में जगह आवंटित की गई थी लेकिन जेडीए ने इन्हें 13500रुपए वर्ग मीटर के हिसाब से भुगतान करने को कहा है।
^ट्रांसपोर्टस जाकर काम तो शुरू करें, सुविधाएं भी मुहैया करवा दी जाएगी। इतने बड़े ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में दीवारें बनाना संभव नहीं हैं। अन्य सुविधाएं धीरे धीरे विकसित कर दी जाएगी। काश्तकारों का मसला सुलझाएंगे।
-वीएस सूंडा, जेडीए के डायरेक्टर इंजीनियर

