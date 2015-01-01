पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के प्रति लापरवाह शिक्षकों को दिया जाएगा नोटिस

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए चलाए जा रहे स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति शिक्षकों की लापरवाही सामने आई है। जयपुर जिले में ही बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे शिक्षक है जो स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति जागरुक नहीं है। इसको देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने अब लापरवाह शिक्षकों को चिन्हित कर उनको नोटिस थमाने की तैयारी की है।

बड़ी बात यह है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति विद्यार्थी जागरुक है और वे हर शनिवार को होने वाली प्रतियोगिता में उत्साह से शामिल होते हैं। शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी सीबीईओ और पीईईओ को निर्देश दिया है कि स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के निर्देशों का पालन नहीं करके इसके प्रति लापरवाही बरत रहे शिक्षकों की सूची भिजवाई जाए, ताकि इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा सके।

शिक्षा विभाग ने पिछले तीन सप्ताह 12 से 18 अक्टूबर तक, 19 से 25 अक्टूबर तक और 26 अक्टूबर से 1 नवंबर तक की रिपोर्ट जारी की तो चौंकाने वाली स्थिति सामने आई। बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे शिक्षक हैं जो जिन्होंने तीनों सप्ताह में एक बार भी बच्चे को फोन कॉल नहीं किया। मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी रतन सिंह यादव का कहना है कि सप्ताह में 5 विद्यार्थियों से फीड बैक लेना जरूरी है। जो सूची जारी हुई है।

इसमें कई ऐसे शिक्षक भी है जो नेट बंद होने के कारण ऑनलाइन फीडबैक फार्म नहीं भर सके। इसलिए सीबीईओ और पीईईओ से सूची मांगी गई है। साथ ही उन्हें कहा गया है कि फोन कॉल नहीं करने वाले शिक्षकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का प्रस्ताव बनाकर इस कार्यालय को भिजवाएं। स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति जयपुर में विद्यार्थी जागरुक - स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति जयपुर में विद्यार्थियों की जागरुकता सामने आई है।

इस प्रोजेक्ट में प्रत्येक शनिवार को ऑनलाइन क्विज प्रतियोगिता होती है। इसमें पूरे सप्ताह पढ़ाए गए चैप्टर में से बच्चों को सवाल पूछे जाते हैं। इस प्रतियोगिता में शामिल होने वालों की संख्या पूरे राजस्थान में जयपुर में सर्वाधिक है। जयपुर में पिछले दो सप्ताह से करीब 30 हजार विद्यार्थी इस प्रतियोगिता में शामिल होते हैं। अन्य जिलों में अधिकतम संख्या 10 हजार से भी नीचे रहती है। कई जिले तो ऐसे हैं जहां संख्या 1000 भी नहीं पहुंच रही।

