पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्सपर्ट व्यू:अब कोरोना हुआ लाॅन्ग कोविड; मरीजों में 50 दिनों तक असर दिखाने लगा वायरस

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

संदीप शर्मा. कोरोना के मरीज कुछ ही दिन में ठीक हो रहे थे, अब कोरोना अब ठीक होने में 6 से 7 सप्ताह लग रहे हैं। मांसपेशियों, जोड़ों में दर्द के अलावा लंबे समय तक थकान और कभी-कभी बुखार तो हो ही रहा है, लंग्स में भी तकलीफ बढ़ रही है। ऐसे लोगों में इंफेक्शन के अलावा लंग्स कठोर होते जाते हैं।

इसे लॉन्ग कोविड कहा जा रहा है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह भी है कि जो लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं, वे ही कुछ दिनों बाद फिर से पॉजिटिव हो रहे हैं। हालांकि डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि यह री-इंफेक्शन की श्रेणी में नहीं आता लेकिन ऐसे लोगों में डेड वायरस के सक्रिय होने का खतरा बना रहता है।

सरकारी आंकड़ों में मरीजों की संख्या कम हो रही हो लेकिन अब ऐसे पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या बढ़ रही है, जिन्हें दूसरी बार कोरोना हो रहा है। सरकार और चिकित्सा विभाग के पास ऐसा कोई आंकड़ा नहीं है। लेकिन अस्पतालों में भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या इस बात की पुष्टि करती है कि लोगों में फिर से कोरोना हो रहा है।

अभी जिन लोगों में दोबारा कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहा है उनमें बहुत ही कम केस ऐसे हैं, जिनमें री-इंफेक्शन हुआ है। दुनियाभर में 20 से 25 केस ही ऐसे हैं जिनमें री-इंफेक्शन सामने आया है। कोरोना वायरस के अधिक समय तक बने रहने और डेड वायरस के सक्रिय होने की संभावनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। ऐसे में खतरा बढ़ रहा है और अत्यधिक सावधानी की जरूरत है।

बार-बार यही कहा जा रहा है कि कोरोना से बचाव ही इलाज है। फिर भी लोग लापरवाही कर रहे हैं। खतरा बढ़ रहा है। जो लोग पॉजिटिव आकर निगेटिव हा़े चुके हैं, वे फिर से इसीलिए पॉजिटिव हो रहे हैं कि किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आ जाते हैं जिनमें वायरस प्रभावी होता है। डेड वायरस सक्रिय हो जाता है और फिर से पॉजिटिव आ जाते हैं। अंदाजा इस बात से लगा सकतें हैं कि लोग अब जल्दी सही नहीं हो रहे। टाइम लिमिट बढ़ गई है। इसलिए खतरा भी बढ़ा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें